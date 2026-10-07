Bookingcentral Launches AI Connector, Letting Rental And Tour Operators Ask Claude Or Chatgpt About Their Fleet, Bookings And Customers In Plain English

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boat, watersports, RV, golf cart and powersports businesses can now get answers from their BookingCentral data in seconds

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookingCentral, the booking and operations platform for rental and tour businesses across the U.S., today launched the BookingCentral AI Connector. The connector links a business's BookingCentral account to Claude or ChatGPT so owners and staff can ask questions like“Which boats are still out right now?”,“Give me an overview of today's rentals,” or“Give me a summary of damages for the last 7 days” and get an answer pulled straight from their own data.

Rental and tour operators run on tight margins and long days. When a customer calls about a reservation or a manager needs a quick read on the weekend, the answer usually lives in the booking system, a few clicks and filters away. The AI Connector cuts that down to a question.

BookingCentral's AI connector enables operators to create prompts for



Bookings: past and future bookings

Fleet status: which units are out, back, or available right now

Damages and issues Customers: a renter's booking history and contact details

Operators can ask follow-up questions, compare days, or have AI summarize what it finds, the same way they'd ask a sharp front-desk manager.

Availability

The BookingCentral AI Connector is available now to BookingCentral customers using Claude or ChatGPT. Operators can learn more and get set up at bookingcentral.com.

The connector is the latest in a string of 2026 releases from BookingCentral, following a new mobile app, membership and boat club tools, QR codes, Dispatch & Delivery, and Digital Documents.

About BookingCentral

BookingCentral is an all-in-one booking and operations platform built for rental and tour businesses, including boat and pontoon rentals, jet ski and watersports, RV rentals, golf carts, ATV/UTV and powersports, and tours and charters. Since 2008, BookingCentral has helped operators across the U.S. take bookings and payments online, manage their fleet, handle check-in and digital documents, and run field operations from a mobile app, backed by a U.S.-based team. Learn more at bookingcentral.com.

Media contact

Victoria Ebert, Director of Marketing and Business Development, BookingCentral

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