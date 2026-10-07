13Th Annual National HBCU Pre-Law Summit & Law Expo Celebrates HBCU Excellence And Expands Pathways To Law

Aspiring lawyers listen to a speaker at North Carolina Central University during the 13th Annual National HBCU Pre-Law Summit & Law Expo, a gathering dedicated to expanding access to legal education through practical preparation, mentorship, and professio

Aspiring lawyers connected with law schools, legal leaders, and mentors through campus visits, admissions guidance, and career exploration in North Carolina.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 13th Annual National HBCU Pre-Law Summit & Law Expo connected aspiring lawyers with legal education resources, accomplished professionals, and mentorship September 24–27, 2026, in North Carolina's Research Triangle, with core programming at North Carolina Central University's Student Center.

Founded by attorney and pipeline advocate Evangeline M. Mitchell, Esq., Ed.M., the Summit strengthens pathways from historically Black colleges and universities to the legal profession. Its programming combines practical preparation with opportunities to build relationships, ask questions, and develop confidence about pursuing a legal education.

“To every aspiring lawyer joining us: you belong here, and your aspirations deserve to be taken seriously,” Mitchell shared in her welcome message.“You do not need to have every answer today. Bring your curiosity, your questions, and a willingness to learn.”

Participants visited the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law; Campbell University Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law; Duke University School of Law; and North Carolina Central University School of Law. A Wake County Courthouse visit included a conversation with Judge Damion McCullers.

The Law School Recruitment & Resources Expo connected attendees with representatives from more than 115 law schools and organizations combined to explore admissions, financial assistance, and preparation resources. These direct conversations helped participants compare options and identify support for their next steps.

Keynote speakers included Alison Ashe-Card, Esq., Associate Dean for Inclusive Engagement and Culture at Duke University School of Law; Nathan G. Alexander III, J.D., 13th Mayor of Prairie View, Texas; Tracy L. Simmons, J.D., M.A., Associate Dean of Admissions and Student Affairs at Howard University School of Law; and Salisu“Sal” A. Richardson, Esq., CLMP, Managing Partner for Workers' Compensation at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A.

The“Sisters Who Rule” co-keynote conversation featured the Honorable Shamieka LaCher Rhinehart, the Honorable Camille Banks-Prince, the Honorable Keisha Wright Hill, and the Honorable Teresa Raquel Robinson Freeman, moderated by NCCU Law Dean Joseph K. Grant.

The HBCU Law School Deans Showcase included deans Joseph K. Grant of North Carolina Central University; McKen Carrington, Acting Dean of Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law; Angela Gilmore of the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law; and Simone Marstiller of Florida A&M University College of Law. Joining them was Marla Dickerson, M.S., J.D., Ph.D., Vice Chancellor of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives at Southern University Law Center.

The showcase underscored HBCU law schools' enduring contributions to legal education and their role in preparing future advocates, public servants, and community leaders.

Programming included a mock law class with NCCU Law Professor David A. Green, a mock admissions committee exercise, pre-law advising, and small-group career conversations. Sessions explored pipeline programs, financing law school, LSAT preparation, law student experiences, and legal careers in the age of artificial intelligence.

The Varsity Theatre in Chapel Hill hosted the HBCU premieres of Becoming Black Lawyers, by attorney and filmmaker Evangeline M. Mitchell, and Mr. Advocate, by educator, lawyer and filmmaker Stacie McClam, highlighting lawyers' journeys and film's potential for advocacy and change.

S. Lee Merritt, Esq.; Otto O. Meyers III, J.D., M.B.A.; and L. Chris Stewart, Esq. were inducted into the National HBCU Pre-Law Hall of Fame. Their recognition celebrated professional achievement and contributions to advocacy, leadership, and service. During the Aspiring Lawyers Pinning Ceremony, participants recited the Aspiring Lawyers Success Pledge and were pinned by attorneys and judges.

Over 300 speakers, moderators, advisors, application reviewers, law school representatives, student leaders, volunteers, and community partners contributed to the Summit's success. These contributors created an environment where hundreds of participants from HBCUs and other institutions across the country could gain direction, build relationships, and experience a sense of belonging.

The Summit gratefully acknowledges its sponsors: Gold Sponsor Lowenstein Sandler LLP; Silver Sponsor Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A.; Bronze Sponsors Balch & Bingham LLP, Chapman and Cutler LLP, AccessLex Institute, and Corporate Counsel Women of Color (CCWC); Copper Sponsors JD-Next, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), and the Law School Admission Council (LSAC); Legal Research and Technology Outreach Sponsor LexisNexis; Community Empowerment Sponsor Davis Bozeman Law; and Hospitality Sponsors Mawuli Davis, Esq., and Dr. Jana Johnson-Davis. Their support helped open doors for the next generation of lawyers.

Evangeline Mitchell

National HBCU Pre-Law Summit

+1 855-740-0208

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13th Annual National HBCU Pre-Law Summit & Law Expo Celebrates HBCU Excellence and Expands Pathways to Law News Provided By HBCU Pre-Law LLC October 07, 2026, 12:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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