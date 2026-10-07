Zelensky Condemns Russia For Attack On Residential Building In Chernihiv

MENAFN - IANS) Kyiv, Oct 7 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that the Russian army destroyed a residential building in Chernihiv as a "birthday gift" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky said that five people have been reportedly killed and 26 others, including five children, were injured after the Russian army destroyed a five-storey apartment building in Chernihiv region. He said that first responders have been working continuously at the site.

"Today, as a birthday 'gift' to Putin, the Russian army destroyed a residential building in Pryluky, in the Chernihiv region. It was an ordinary five-story apartment building. Tragically, as of now, five people have been reported killed and 26 injured, including five children. There may still be people under the rubble. First responders are working nonstop at the site – doing everything possible to find every person," the Ukrainian President posted on X.

"Russian missile strikes also damaged five apartment buildings in Dnipro and four high-rise buildings in Kremenchuk. Tragically, two people were killed and eight injured. A high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia was damaged by a drone. In Kyiv, the Russians killed two people. Two more people were killed in Oleksandriya... My condolences to all the families and loved ones of those killed. Overall, infrastructure in Kyiv and 12 regions came under attack last night," he added.

Zelensky alleged that one of the key targets of Russia was Ukraine's energy infrastructure. He described Russian ballistic missiles as the "greatest challenge" and called air defence packages a "vital necessity" for Ukraine.

"One of the key targets was our energy infrastructure. The Russians wanted to strike painfully and demonstratively. This was one of the most vile strikes: 70 missiles in total, many of them ballistic, as well as 'shaheds.' Unfortunately, only some of them were shot down. Russian ballistic missiles remain the greatest challenge. And air defense packages for us right now are a vital necessity. That is why every day we are looking for missiles for Patriot systems that can and must actually protect people's lives here, in Ukrainian skies. Thank you to everyone who is helping us," Zelensky wrote on X.