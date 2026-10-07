Three Words Sum Up His Priorities Towards Public Service: Raghav Chadha On PM Modi's 25-Year Milestone

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Parliamentarian Raghav Chadha on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new slogan as well as clarion call -- "We will do it", for unlocking fresh growth potential for the nation, with an eye to achieve the stated goal of "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

Raghav Chadha, who switched from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently, said that "Hum karke rahenge" (We will do it) pledge by the Prime Minister, reflects the commitment and thrust of his 25 years of 'seva' and also shows how the vision remains as strong and resolute as that of the twenty five-year milestone.

PM Modi, addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in the national capital on Wednesday, set out five big goals for the nation while infusing fresh energy among the public with "we will do it" slogan, which the audience echoed strongly.

"At this stage of my journey, I respectfully salute every volunteer and every fellow worker. Today is not just a day for memories. It is a day to fill our resolve with new energy. This is a day to repeat that promise, to express that intention, which says, we will do it. We will do it," the Prime Minister said.

Chadha, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP, congratulating the Prime Minister on the 25-year milestone, said that PM Modi is talking about the next phase of growth.

"Making India one of the world's top three economies. Building a far more self-reliant India. Creating a global manufacturing base. Investing in semiconductors, AI, space and new technologies. Strengthening energy security. Creating greater opportunities for our young people. And ultimately laying the foundations for Viksit Bharat by 2047," Chadha added.

"Today he summed up that determination in three simple words: "Hum karke rahenge," he said.

Chadha also added that Prime Minister's uninterrupted 25 years as head of the state has renewed public trust at every stage and over these years, the scale of responsibility also changed enormously, however, there has been a certain continuity in the way he approached governance.

"A first mandate can come from hope and expectation. But when people keep renewing that mandate over many years, the expectations become greater and so does performance. That, for me, is what makes these 25 years significant," he said.