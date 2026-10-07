'My Goal Is To Have 100 Firs Against Me': Rahul Gandhi's Swipe Following FIR For Akashwani Bhavan Protest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe after an FIR was lodged against him for staging an over nine-hour sit-in at the Akashwani Bhavan, saying that he already has 45 cases against him and that his "goal is to have 100 FIRs".

The LoP made the remarks before heading to the Jantar Mantar, along with INDIA bloc leaders, to continue their agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking to reporters, Gandhi remarked: "I have 45 FIRs against me. My goal is to have 100. I want 100 FIRs to be filed against me. Every FIR is a medal for me."

Delhi Police has received a complaint against LoP Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other INDIA bloc MPs accompanying them, for forcibly entering the Akashvani Bhawan during their protest on Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday.

Gandhi further said: "As I said yesterday, around 300 MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha wanted to meet the CEC yesterday. He did not meet us. The Delhi Police stopped us, and yesterday they said that we cannot protest there."

"So, our plan today is to go to the designated protest site, Jantar Mantar, and sit there again and tell the country that, for us, Gyanesh Kumar is not the legitimate Election Commissioner of the country," he added.

LoP Gandhi reiterated his remarks from Tuesday, saying: "PM Modi, along with Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Gyanesh Kumar have together finished the country's democracy...as I said yesterday, this is treason and action will be taken against those involved in this. Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign."

Meanwhile, a bus carrying Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other INDIA bloc MPs was currently heading towards Jantar Mantar.

Congress MPs Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Deepender Singh Hooda, Imran Pratapgarhi, and Imran Masood were seen climbing atop the bus.

Earlier in the day, the Congress President hosted a lunch meeting for the INDIA bloc leaders at a restaurant in Janpath.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Kharge said: "Today, we will hold a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar. Until our demands are met, we will continue to hold such protests."