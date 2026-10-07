Schemes Of Modi Govt Benefit All, Without Discrimination: Shahabuddin Razvi

MENAFN - IANS) Bareilly, Oct 7 (IANS) All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi said on Wednesday that the schemes run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government benefit all sections without any discrimination. While congratulating PM Modi for completing 25 years in governance, Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi said that the benefits of the yojanas are well received by the Muslims of the country too.

On the occasion of PM Modi completing 25 years in governance, wishes and congratulatory messages poured in from all corners of the nation.

While speaking to IANS, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi said, "The schemes being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Union government are benefiting all citizens of India without discrimination. Whether it is the Ayushman card, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, or other schemes."

He alleged that some entities claim that Muslims are not benefiting from government schemes.

He said those people who claimed so are completely wrong and they were speaking against the ground reality.

The All India Muslim Jamaat President added, "Wherever houses have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, poor Muslims have also benefited. Similarly, take farmers, for example. When farmers are helped through government schemes, there is no discrimination there either."

"Rather, the poor farmer is considered; neither Hindu nor Muslim is considered... It is the responsibility of the government to work for the safety and protection of its citizens in every way and to remove their economic hardships. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling this responsibility very well," he said.

Meanwhile, Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Juna Akhara, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "uninterrupted devotion" to national service, describing his 25-year journey in office as an inspiring example of dedication, determination and commitment to the nation.

Taking to social media platform X, Avdheshanand Giri said that in the Indian philosophy of life, work undertaken for the welfare of people is regarded as a form of austerity, adding that an individual who dedicates his time, strength and determination to the progress of the nation can inspire hope in millions of lives.