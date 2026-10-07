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Lesley Palmer

Lesley Palmer


2026-10-07 08:09:23
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor, Ageing and Dementia Design, University of Stirling
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Professor Lesley Palmer is an experienced UK based architect, member of the Royal Incorporation of Architects Scotland, Royal Institute of British Architects, Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences, and Fellow of the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust. She has a Master of Science for Urban Design and a Batchelor of Science with Honours in Architectural Studies. Her career to date includes architectural practice, academic teaching, knowledge exchange and research.

Palmer's substantive post is as Professor of Ageing and Dementia Design within the Centre for Environments, Dementia and Ageing Research group at the University of Stirling, Scotland. Palmer works globally Teaching, researching and supporting commercial clients in Japan, India, Australia, America, and Europe, advising on the adoption of evidence-based design principles of ageing and dementia-friendly design into capital development projects.

Palmer is the also the co-founder and Director of INCH Architecture & Design Ltd, an award winning social-enterprise architecture practice based in Glasgow.

Palmer's field of research and expertise is in the design of the built environment for ageing and dementia. This is a niche area of environmental design which includes research into building performance, sensing
technologies, virtual and augmented reality, dementia design of products, architecture, and urban design. Her interests also extend to housing policy and investigating future models of sustainable housing design, procurement, and construction with an intergenerational focus.

Experience
  • 2012–present Director, INCH Architecture + Design
  • 2015–present Chief Architect, Dementia Services Development Centre, University of Stirling
  • 2008–2012 Teaching Fellow, University of Strathclyde
Education
  • 2005 University of Strathclyde, MSc Urban Design
  • 2003 University of Strathclyde, BSc(Hons) Architectural Studies
Professional Memberships
  • Royal Institute of British Architects
  • Royal Incorporation of Architects Scotland

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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