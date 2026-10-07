Birte Julia Gippert
- Reader in International Relations, University of Liverpool
My research focuses on global governance in peace and security, peacekeeping and peacebuilding, and legitimacy and (de)legitimation of International Organisations. My research has been published in various journals, and I am the author of 'United Nations Peacekeeping and the Politics of Authoritarianism' (Feb 2025, Oxford University Press; with O. Tansey, S. von Billerbeck and K. Oksamytna) and 'Local Legitimacy in Peacebuilding: Pathways to Compliance with International Police Reform' (Routledge, 2017).
I previously held post-doc positions in the War Studies Department at King's College London and in the Institute of Political Science at the University of Tübingen. Prior to that, I worked as a researcher for the Kosovo Stability Initiative in Pristina, Kosovo. I hold a PhD from the University of Reading.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer in International Relations, University of Liverpool
- 2014 University of Reading, PhD
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