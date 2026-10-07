Birte Julia Gippert

Reader in International Relations, University of Liverpool

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My research focuses on global governance in peace and security, peacekeeping and peacebuilding, and legitimacy and (de)legitimation of International Organisations. My research has been published in various journals, and I am the author of 'United Nations Peacekeeping and the Politics of Authoritarianism' (Feb 2025, Oxford University Press; with O. Tansey, S. von Billerbeck and K. Oksamytna) and 'Local Legitimacy in Peacebuilding: Pathways to Compliance with International Police Reform' (Routledge, 2017).

I previously held post-doc positions in the War Studies Department at King's College London and in the Institute of Political Science at the University of Tübingen. Prior to that, I worked as a researcher for the Kosovo Stability Initiative in Pristina, Kosovo. I hold a PhD from the University of Reading.

–present Senior Lecturer in International Relations, University of Liverpool

2014 University of Reading, PhD

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