Dr Catherine Greenwood holds a PhD in fashion communication, with research focusing on fashion influencers, digital identity and online self-presentation. She teaches across digital marketing, social media marketing, branding and consumer behaviour, with particular interests in influencer marketing, luxury, fashion and digital culture. Alongside her academic work, Catherine also has a professional background in fashion design and continues to work across fashion research, writing and industry-facing projects.

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