Film About Female Deminers In Garabagh Wins Award At European Film Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The documentary film "Steps in Silence", produced by the Baku Media Center, has won a "Special Mention from the Jury" at the NNW International Film Festival, one of Europe's major film events.

The 18th edition of the festival was held in Gdynia, Poland, and featured 60 films from different countries.

The film was co-produced by the Baku Media Center, Drygas Film Production and Polish Television (TVP), with financial support from the Ministry of Culture, the Cinema Agency and the Polish Film Institute. It focuses on demining efforts in the liberated territories of Garabagh.

The documentary follows a group of women working in demining operations. While their profession exposes them to constant and often unseen dangers, the film also portrays them as mothers and women with their own personal lives.

Through silence and visual storytelling, the documentary explores the tension between danger and survival, as well as the courage, strength and determination required for their work.

Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, serves as the executive producer. Vita Žalakevičiūtė of Poland is the co-producer, while Orman Aliyev is the producer and Fariz Ahmadov is the director. Ismail Iman and Fariz Ahmadov wrote the screenplay. Mateusz Czuchnowski was the cinematographer, Rasim Ismayilov the editor, and Maciej Drigas of Poland and Tahir Aliyev served as creative producers.

The feature-length documentary had previously received the "Best Visual Design" award at the 66th Kraków Film Festival. It is also set to be screened at the Astra Film Festival in Romania, scheduled for October 17-25.

The film's recognition at international festivals contributes to the wider promotion of Azerbaijani cinema and helps draw attention to the country's documentary filmmaking and cultural heritage.