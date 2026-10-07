North Korea Feels Anxious About US Arms Sales To Taiwan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

North Korea criticized United States arms sales to Taiwan, saying Washington was escalating tensions and undermining stability in the Taiwan Strait, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

International affairs analyst Kim Myong Chol said the recent arrival of US-made fighter jets in Taiwan was another example of what he described as Washington's interference in the region.

He also accused the US of supporting Taiwanese separatists and challenging the "one-China" principle.

"The Taiwan issue is an internal affair of China, so how to settle it is entirely the affair of the Chinese people, and no outside forces have the right to interfere in it," the analyst said.