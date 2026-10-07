Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To Vladimir Putin

President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To Vladimir Putin


2026-10-07 08:08:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, wishing him robust health, a long life, and new successes in his state activities.

The Russian President expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the congratulations and attention.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state hailed the development of Azerbaijani-Russian relations and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between the two countries in various areas.

MENAFN07102026000195011045ID1111774232



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search