Drone Debris Damages Five Houses In Zhmerynka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Inna Tsymbal, head of the Zhmerynka District State Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Damage to five homes in Zhmerynka was reported as a result of a UAV being shot down during a drone threat,” Tsymbal wrote.

According to her, buildings in five different locations sustained“minor” damage.

In addition, unexploded shells were found on some private properties; a gas meter was damaged, and a partial gas leak occurred.

Zelensky on Russian attack: Infrastructure in Kyiv and 12 regions hit, energy sector key target

A commission is currently conducting an inspection and documenting the damage.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 7 in the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, three production and storage facilities were damaged and fires broke out as a result of an attack by Russian drones and missiles.