Drone Debris Damages Five Houses In Zhmerynka
“Damage to five homes in Zhmerynka was reported as a result of a UAV being shot down during a drone threat,” Tsymbal wrote.
According to her, buildings in five different locations sustained“minor” damage.
In addition, unexploded shells were found on some private properties; a gas meter was damaged, and a partial gas leak occurred.Read also: Zelensky on Russian attack: Infrastructure in Kyiv and 12 regions hit, energy sector key target
A commission is currently conducting an inspection and documenting the damage.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 7 in the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, three production and storage facilities were damaged and fires broke out as a result of an attack by Russian drones and missiles.
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