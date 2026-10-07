MTB Launches Digital Portal For Students Seeking To Study Abroad
Named MTB Smart Student Banking, the portal was launched October 1 at the bank's corporate headquarters in Dhaka. The platform is designed to reduce the need for students to complete Student File-related processes physically at bank branches.
Through the portal, applicants can register online, submit required information, upload supporting documents and monitor the progress of their applications digitally.
The bank said the system is intended to make the process more convenient while improving processing efficiency, turnaround times, document tracking and transparency. Applications will continue to be handled under applicable regulatory requirements and the bank's internal control procedures.
MTB Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman attended the launch alongside senior executives from the bank's retail, operations, treasury, digital, technology and student banking divisions.
The launch is part of MTB's wider digital transformation efforts and its push to expand technology-based banking services for students.
The new platform could particularly benefit students who need to manage banking formalities from outside Dhaka or while preparing for overseas admission, allowing them to initiate and track the process without visiting a branch for every step.
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