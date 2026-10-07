Etihad Launches Flights To Emerging Saudi Arabian Tourism Hotspot

The inaugural Airbus A320 flight from Zayed International Airport touched down at the Red Sea gateway at 12:05 pm on October 4.

The route will initially operate once a week on Sundays. From October 25, the carrier will increase frequencies to twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays. The flight takes around three hours and 10 minutes.

The service also allows passengers connecting through Etihad's international network to reach the destination. The airline announced the route in September as part of a broader expansion of its Saudi Arabian network.

Representatives from Red Sea International Airport, Red Sea Global, and the Saudi Air Connectivity Programme welcomed the first flight.

Michael White, Chief Commercial Officer at Red Sea International Airport, said the new service marks an important step in expanding the airport's international network. He added that it brings the destination closer to travelers from the UAE and Etihad's wider network.

For Etihad, the Red Sea becomes its sixth destination in Saudi Arabia. The airline's Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Arik De, said the destination, known for its islands, coral reefs, and secluded resorts, adds a true holiday option to one of its most important markets.

Red Sea International Airport, operated by Daa International, is being developed as an access point for the Red Sea and AMAALA tourism projects along the kingdom's northwestern coast.

The airport currently connects the destination with Riyadh, Jeddah, Dubai, Doha, and Milan. It can handle around one million passengers annually.