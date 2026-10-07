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7-Eleven Exits India After Closing All 31 Stores

7-Eleven Exits India After Closing All 31 Stores


2026-10-07 08:08:01
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Japanese convenience store giant 7-Eleven has shut down its entire operations in India, the chain's parent company, Seven & I Holdings, confirmed on October 6.

In a statement, the company said its master franchisee, Reliance, which ran 7-Eleven outlets in Mumbai and Pune, closed all 31 stores on September 30.

The brand launched its first Indian outlet in Mumbai in October 2021 under a licensing agreement with Reliance Retail. The network eventually expanded to a peak of around 60 locations, a company spokesman said.

Seven & I Holdings declined to explain the reason behind the closures. However, Japanese daily newspapers reported that the chain struggled to cope with intense competition from local Indian retailers.

7-Eleven is the world's largest convenience store chain, best known for grab-and-go snacks, beverages, and household essentials, with many outlets operating around the clock.

Despite the exit, the company said it has not abandoned the Indian market in the long term. It added that it would explore several options to advance its presence there.

Meanwhile, rival Lawson reportedly plans to open its first store in India in 2027. The Japanese chain aims to expand to around 100 shops in the country by 2030.

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Bangladesh Monitor

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