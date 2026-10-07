JIEC, GJU Partner To Establish 'Industrial District' Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) –Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC) and German-Jordanian University (GJU) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch an "Industrial District." The new project will bring together the university, labs, pilot factories, and technology companies in a single location, serving as a platform for the industries of the future.

According to a JIEC statement, the two sides agreed to implement the "Industrial District" concept, foster cooperation between the academic and industrial sectors, and support innovation and industrial and economic growth in Jordan.

JIEC Director General Odai Obeidat and GJU President Dr. Ala'aldeen Al-Halhouli signed the memo.

The company noted that cooperation areas include smart cities, digital transformation, energy, sustainability, industrial innovation, technology transfer, talent development, and applied research.

Cooperation also seeks to develop technical solutions for industrial challenges by leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and drone technology.

Furthermore, the agreement aims to support sustainability and emission reductions in the industrial sector through improved energy efficiency, innovative solutions, enhanced vocational training and workshops, and expanded opportunities for students regarding practical training and graduation projects.

As for its scope, this MoU aligns with the mutual efforts to strengthen Jordan's innovation ecosystem, support technology transfer, and develop talent, which would contribute to achieving "sustainable" economic growth.

//Petra// AG