Jordan Partakes In Doha Higher Education Quality Forum

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) – The Arab Network for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (ANQAHE) on Wednesday opened its forum in Doha, focusing on the impact of artificial intelligence and digital transformation on reshaping academic accreditation and quality assurance.

The two-day event is attended by representatives of Arab accreditation and quality assurance bodies, higher education institutions, experts, and international organizations and networks.

Jordan is represented by Thafer Sarayreh, president of the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission.

Addressing the forum, Sarayreh said advances in artificial intelligence could shift accreditation and quality assurance systems from a focus on procedures and inputs to achieve greater reliance on evidence, data, and learning outcomes.

He added that AI tools could support analysis of performance indicators, monitoring, and continuous improvement, while professional judgment, accountability, and final decisions should remain with humans.

Sarayreh also stated AI integration into higher education must be accompanied by safeguards for academic integrity and authentic learning.

He called for establishing assessment methods, based "more heavily on practical and real-world" tasks that measure students' understanding, application, analysis, problem-solving, and performance.

He noted the need for launching "clear and transparent" rules governing the responsible use of AI in teaching, learning, and scientific research.

Sarayreh said technological changes are increasing the importance of national qualifications frameworks in aligning learning outcomes with the knowledge, skills, and competencies required by technological developments and labor markets.

During the forum sessions, participants are examining AI in accreditation and quality assurance, academic integrity, redesigning student assessment, international accreditation of academic programs, AI in education and research, measuring learning quality, and institutional capacity-building.

//Petra// AO