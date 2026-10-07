Jordan Real Estate Trading Up 16% In September To JD720.5M: DLS

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- Real estate trading volume in Jordan rose 16% last September, compared with the same month last year to JD720.5 million, while sales activity went up 6% over the same period.

According to the Department of Lands and Survey (DLS)'s monthly report, trading volume rose 7 percent from August. The department's revenues reached about JD28.7 million, up 14 percent from September 2025 and 5 percent from August.

Trading volume totaled about JD5.1 billion in the first nine months of this year, down 1 percent from the same period last year. The department's revenues rose 6 percent over the nine months to about JD210.8 million, compared with the same period of 2025.

Meanwhile, sales activity rose 6 percent year on year in September, but fell 3 percent from August, the report showed.

For the first nine months, sales activity fell 7 percent from the same period of 2025. Apartment sales dropped 3 percent and land sales fell 8 percent.

The report said September's performance showed "higher" trading volume and sales activity than in September last year, while cumulative performance since the start of the year remained below the same period last year.

//Petra// NQ