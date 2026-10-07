Turkmenistan, Iran Discuss Expanding Transit And Transport Links

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Iran discussed expanding transit opportunities and strengthening regional transport links during talks in the National Tourist Zone of Avaza today.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan following the talks between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh.

According to the publication, the sides discussed current areas of bilateral cooperation and prospects for further interaction between Turkmenistan and Iran.

Particular attention was paid to developing cooperation in the transport sector, expanding transit opportunities and strengthening regional transport links.

The officials emphasized the importance of further developing transport infrastructure and making effective use of the two countries' transit potential.

They also exchanged views on cooperation within regional and international transport initiatives.

The sides confirmed their interest in further strengthening Turkmen-Iranian cooperation and continuing dialogue on areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Iran is one of Turkmenistan's longest-standing regional partners, with bilateral cooperation spanning energy, transport, trade, and border connectivity. The two countries share a 1,100-kilometer border and maintain an institutional dialogue through a Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which regularly reviews progress across sectors ranging from gas and electricity to transport, customs, agriculture, and investment. During the commission's latest meeting in Tehran in 2025, the sides also discussed the creation of cross-border trade and economic zones to stimulate bilateral commerce.

Energy remains a cornerstone of the relationship. In recent years, Ashgabat and Tehran have expanded cooperation on natural gas supplies, including swap arrangements and discussions on direct exports and transit through Iran to third-country markets. The two sides have also advanced cooperation in electricity transmission and maritime transport, while recent high-level meetings resulted in agreements covering natural gas, customs cooperation, port partnerships between Turkmenbashi and Amirabad, and intergovernmental cooperation plans.

Transport and logistics have become another major pillar of bilateral ties as both countries seek to strengthen regional connectivity. Turkmenistan and Iran have been working to increase cargo flows across their shared border, improve road, rail, and port links, and enhance multimodal transport routes connecting Central Asia with the Persian Gulf and broader international markets.