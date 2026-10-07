Azerbaijani Youth Show Growing Interest In Latvia's Education Ambassador

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Interest among Azerbaijani youth in studying in Latvia is growing, Latvia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Edgars Skuja, said on Wednesday during a briefing dedicated to the Study in Europe Fair, which will be held on October 10–11 in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The ambassador noted that nine Latvian universities would participate in the exhibition. He emphasized that this figure represents a record for the country's representation at the event.

"These nine universities offer a wide range of specializations that may appeal to young people seeking an education. These include technology, science, and the humanities," the ambassador pointed out.

According to Skuja, the event fosters interest among Azerbaijani youth in studying in Europe and Latvia, encouraging them to pursue further education and achieve greater success.

The ambassador highlighted the significant importance of the Study in Europe project in terms of information sharing, exchange programs, and sharing details about opportunities available at universities across various European countries.

He invited young people interested in pursuing their education to attend the exhibition and explore the opportunities on offer.

The Study in Europe Fair will be held on October 10–11 in Baku. Sixty universities and national education agencies from 16 European countries will participate in the fair.