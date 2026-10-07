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Cell-Based Assay & High Content Screening Market Report Reveals Why Technology Is Outpacing The Market, Profiling Thermo Fisher, Roche, Sartorius, Revvity & 50 Other Key Players


2026-10-07 08:04:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 281-Page Report Tracks Post-Pandemic Research Growth Across Pharma, Research and Industry/Cosmetic Users as 3D Assays, Automation and Immuno-oncology Reshape Drug Discovery

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell-Based Assay & High Content Screening Market 2025-2029 - Forecasts by User and Product, with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets has published Cell-Based Assay & High Content Screening Market 2025-2029 - Forecasts by User and Product, with Executive and Consultant Guides, a 281-page report released in September 2026. The report examines how cell-based assays, long a mainstay of pharmaceutical drug development, are becoming central to biotechnology as post-pandemic research activity accelerates.

Key Facts

  • Published: September 2026
  • Forecast period: 2025-2029
  • Length: 281 pages
  • Companies profiled in depth: 54
  • User segments: Pharma, Research, Industry/Cosmetic
  • Product classes: Instrument, Reagent, Services, Software

A Market Where Technology Is Moving Faster Than Demand

The report's central finding is that new technology now allows cell-based assays to measure almost any aspect of cell function. Genomics and immunology are expanding their role, and technical capability is advancing faster than the market itself. That gap is where the report locates both the opportunities and the pitfalls for suppliers and investors.

Market Drivers

The report identifies five factors driving growth:

  • rising drug candidate numbers
  • immuno-oncology
  • the volume of genomic data, which the report calls the "genomic blizzard"
  • technology convergence
  • the insurance effect

It also covers three factors limiting growth: the difficulty of developing cell-based assays, instrument integration, and protocol standardisation. Clinical trial failures and the growing role of infectious disease research are examined as further demand factors.

Technology Development

The report assesses five technology areas expected to shape the next five years: 3D assays, automation, software, primary cells, and signalling and reporter gene technologies.

Recent Industry Developments

The report documents recent deals and launches across the sector, including:

  • Charles River Laboratories' acquisition of SAMDI Tech
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific's acquisition of cell sorting technology
  • Fujifilm's Life Sciences investment in PhenoVista Biosciences
  • Nanolive's USD 20 million funding round
  • the launch of a high-throughput live-cell imaging platform by Axion BioSystems

The report provides global market sizing by country, with forecasts by user type (Pharma, Research, Industry/Cosmetic) and by product class (Instrument, Reagent, Services, Software). It includes dedicated guides for executives and marketing staff, and for investment analysts and management consultants. Appendices cover FDA cancer drug approvals, clinical trials started, and share of pharma R&D by country.

Competitive Landscape
 The report includes 54 company profiles,

  • Abcam
  • Agilent
  • Aurora Biomed
  • Axion BioSystems
  • Axxam
  • Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Berkeley Lights
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • BIO-TECHNE
  • BioAuxilium Research
  • BioIVT
  • BMG Labtech
  • Bruker
  • Cancer Genetics
  • Castle Biosciences
  • Cell Biolabs, Inc.
  • Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
  • Cellink
  • CellPhenomics
  • Charles River Laboratories
  • Corning, Inc.
  • Curi Bio
  • Cytek Biosciences
  • CytoTronics
  • Cytovale
  • Dana Solutions
  • Deepcell
  • Depixus
  • Droplet Genomics
  • Enzo Biochem
  • ERS Genomics
  • Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation
  • Evotec AG
  • Excellerate Bioscience
  • Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics International
  • Fujifilm's Life Sciences
  • Genedata
  • Hemogenix
  • Indivumed
  • Invivogen
  • Leica Biosystems
  • Lonza Group Ltd.
  • Luminex Corp (DiaSorin)
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Miltenyi Biotec
  • Molecular Devices
  • Nanion
  • Nanolive
  • Ncardia
  • New England Biolabs, Inc.
  • Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Nucleai
  • Olympus
  • Origene Technologies
  • Phasefocus
  • PhenoVista Biosciences
  • Promega
  • Qiagen
  • Reaction Biology
  • Recursion Pharma
  • Revvity
  • Roche Diagnostics
  • SAMDI Tech
  • Sartorius
  • Sartorius-ForteBio
  • Sartorius-IntelliCyt
  • Secondcell Bio
  • Singleron Biotechnologies
  • Sony Biotechnology
  • SPT Labtech
  • Stemcells Technologies Canada Inc.
  • Stemonix
  • Synthego
  • Tecan
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Vitro Biopharma

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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