Cell-Based Assay & High Content Screening Market Report Reveals Why Technology Is Outpacing The Market, Profiling Thermo Fisher, Roche, Sartorius, Revvity & 50 Other Key Players
Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell-Based Assay & High Content Screening Market 2025-2029 - Forecasts by User and Product, with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Research and Markets has published Cell-Based Assay & High Content Screening Market 2025-2029 - Forecasts by User and Product, with Executive and Consultant Guides, a 281-page report released in September 2026. The report examines how cell-based assays, long a mainstay of pharmaceutical drug development, are becoming central to biotechnology as post-pandemic research activity accelerates.
Key Facts
- Published: September 2026 Forecast period: 2025-2029 Length: 281 pages Companies profiled in depth: 54 User segments: Pharma, Research, Industry/Cosmetic Product classes: Instrument, Reagent, Services, Software
A Market Where Technology Is Moving Faster Than Demand
The report's central finding is that new technology now allows cell-based assays to measure almost any aspect of cell function. Genomics and immunology are expanding their role, and technical capability is advancing faster than the market itself. That gap is where the report locates both the opportunities and the pitfalls for suppliers and investors.
Market Drivers
The report identifies five factors driving growth:
- rising drug candidate numbers immuno-oncology the volume of genomic data, which the report calls the "genomic blizzard" technology convergence the insurance effect
It also covers three factors limiting growth: the difficulty of developing cell-based assays, instrument integration, and protocol standardisation. Clinical trial failures and the growing role of infectious disease research are examined as further demand factors.
Technology Development
The report assesses five technology areas expected to shape the next five years: 3D assays, automation, software, primary cells, and signalling and reporter gene technologies.
Recent Industry Developments
The report documents recent deals and launches across the sector, including:
- Charles River Laboratories' acquisition of SAMDI Tech Thermo Fisher Scientific's acquisition of cell sorting technology Fujifilm's Life Sciences investment in PhenoVista Biosciences Nanolive's USD 20 million funding round the launch of a high-throughput live-cell imaging platform by Axion BioSystems
The report provides global market sizing by country, with forecasts by user type (Pharma, Research, Industry/Cosmetic) and by product class (Instrument, Reagent, Services, Software). It includes dedicated guides for executives and marketing staff, and for investment analysts and management consultants. Appendices cover FDA cancer drug approvals, clinical trials started, and share of pharma R&D by country.
Competitive Landscape
The report includes 54 company profiles,
- Abcam Agilent Aurora Biomed Axion BioSystems Axxam Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Becton, Dickinson and Company Berkeley Lights Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BIO-TECHNE BioAuxilium Research BioIVT BMG Labtech Bruker Cancer Genetics Castle Biosciences Cell Biolabs, Inc. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. Cellink CellPhenomics Charles River Laboratories Corning, Inc. Curi Bio Cytek Biosciences CytoTronics Cytovale Dana Solutions Deepcell Depixus Droplet Genomics Enzo Biochem ERS Genomics Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation Evotec AG Excellerate Bioscience Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics International Fujifilm's Life Sciences Genedata Hemogenix Indivumed Invivogen Leica Biosystems Lonza Group Ltd. Luminex Corp (DiaSorin) Merck & Co., Inc. Miltenyi Biotec Molecular Devices Nanion Nanolive Ncardia New England Biolabs, Inc. Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd. Nucleai Olympus Origene Technologies Phasefocus PhenoVista Biosciences Promega Qiagen Reaction Biology Recursion Pharma Revvity Roche Diagnostics SAMDI Tech Sartorius Sartorius-ForteBio Sartorius-IntelliCyt Secondcell Bio Singleron Biotechnologies Sony Biotechnology SPT Labtech Stemcells Technologies Canada Inc. Stemonix Synthego Tecan Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Vitro Biopharma
For more information about this report visit
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