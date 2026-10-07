Cell-Based Assay & High Content Screening Market Report Reveals Why Technology Is Outpacing The Market, Profiling Thermo Fisher, Roche, Sartorius, Revvity & 50 Other Key Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 281-Page Report Tracks Post-Pandemic Research Growth Across Pharma, Research and Industry/Cosmetic Users as 3D Assays, Automation and Immuno-oncology Reshape Drug Discovery

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell-Based Assay & High Content Screening Market 2025-2029 - Forecasts by User and Product, with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets has published Cell-Based Assay & High Content Screening Market 2025-2029 - Forecasts by User and Product, with Executive and Consultant Guides, a 281-page report released in September 2026. The report examines how cell-based assays, long a mainstay of pharmaceutical drug development, are becoming central to biotechnology as post-pandemic research activity accelerates.

Key Facts



Published: September 2026

Forecast period: 2025-2029

Length: 281 pages

Companies profiled in depth: 54

User segments: Pharma, Research, Industry/Cosmetic Product classes: Instrument, Reagent, Services, Software

A Market Where Technology Is Moving Faster Than Demand

The report's central finding is that new technology now allows cell-based assays to measure almost any aspect of cell function. Genomics and immunology are expanding their role, and technical capability is advancing faster than the market itself. That gap is where the report locates both the opportunities and the pitfalls for suppliers and investors.

Market Drivers

The report identifies five factors driving growth:



rising drug candidate numbers

immuno-oncology

the volume of genomic data, which the report calls the "genomic blizzard"

technology convergence the insurance effect

It also covers three factors limiting growth: the difficulty of developing cell-based assays, instrument integration, and protocol standardisation. Clinical trial failures and the growing role of infectious disease research are examined as further demand factors.

Technology Development

The report assesses five technology areas expected to shape the next five years: 3D assays, automation, software, primary cells, and signalling and reporter gene technologies.

Recent Industry Developments

The report documents recent deals and launches across the sector, including:



Charles River Laboratories' acquisition of SAMDI Tech

Thermo Fisher Scientific's acquisition of cell sorting technology

Fujifilm's Life Sciences investment in PhenoVista Biosciences

Nanolive's USD 20 million funding round the launch of a high-throughput live-cell imaging platform by Axion BioSystems

The report provides global market sizing by country, with forecasts by user type (Pharma, Research, Industry/Cosmetic) and by product class (Instrument, Reagent, Services, Software). It includes dedicated guides for executives and marketing staff, and for investment analysts and management consultants. Appendices cover FDA cancer drug approvals, clinical trials started, and share of pharma R&D by country.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes 54 company profiles,





Abcam

Agilent

Aurora Biomed

Axion BioSystems

Axxam

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Berkeley Lights

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BIO-TECHNE

BioAuxilium Research

BioIVT

BMG Labtech

Bruker

Cancer Genetics

Castle Biosciences

Cell Biolabs, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Cellink

CellPhenomics

Charles River Laboratories

Corning, Inc.

Curi Bio

Cytek Biosciences

CytoTronics

Cytovale

Dana Solutions

Deepcell

Depixus

Droplet Genomics

Enzo Biochem

ERS Genomics

Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation

Evotec AG

Excellerate Bioscience

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics International

Fujifilm's Life Sciences

Genedata

Hemogenix

Indivumed

Invivogen

Leica Biosystems

Lonza Group Ltd.

Luminex Corp (DiaSorin)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Molecular Devices

Nanion

Nanolive

Ncardia

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

Nucleai

Olympus

Origene Technologies

Phasefocus

PhenoVista Biosciences

Promega

Qiagen

Reaction Biology

Recursion Pharma

Revvity

Roche Diagnostics

SAMDI Tech

Sartorius

Sartorius-ForteBio

Sartorius-IntelliCyt

Secondcell Bio

Singleron Biotechnologies

Sony Biotechnology

SPT Labtech

Stemcells Technologies Canada Inc.

Stemonix

Synthego

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Vitro Biopharma

For more information about this report visit

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