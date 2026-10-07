Plozasiran Sales Forecast And Market Size Analysis - 2034 Report Reveals How Quarterly Dosing And Up To 74% Triglyceride Reduction Position Arrowhead's Sirna Across The 7MM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report Forecasts Plozasiran Sales Through 2034 Across Severe Hypertriglyceridemia, Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome and Mixed Hyperlipidemia, Following Sanofi's Greater China Licensing Deal

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Plozasiran Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets has published Plozasiran Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034, a report released in April 2026. The report assesses the commercial outlook for plozasiran, a first-in-class small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy targeting apolipoprotein C-III (APOC3). It covers the seven major markets (7MM) over a 2020-2034 study period.

Key Facts



Published: April 2026

Study period: 2020-2034

Markets covered: United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan

Triglyceride reduction: about 50-62% versus placebo in mixed hyperlipidemia, and up to about 57-74% in severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG)

APOC3 reduction: about 77-78% Dosing: subcutaneous injection every 3-6 months, with triglyceride reductions sustained for up to 48 weeks

A Differentiated Mechanism in Lipid Lowering

Plozasiran works by silencing hepatic APOC3 mRNA. This improves the clearance of triglyceride-rich lipoproteins. The report notes that genetic and clinical data link APOC3 reduction to lower cardiovascular risk, positioning plozasiran as a next-generation lipid-lowering therapy. Clinical data place it among the most potent triglyceride-lowering therapies reported.

Growth Drivers

The report identifies four factors behind plozasiran's commercial potential:



its first-in-class mechanism

deep triglyceride reduction in clinical trials

durable effect with dosing once every 3-6 months, compared with daily oral or monthly injectable therapies a mix of indications

Indication Strategy

Plozasiran is being developed for severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG), familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), and mixed hyperlipidemia. The report says this mix combines an ultra-rare, high-value orphan market (FCS) with large-population indications. That supports both premium pricing and volume-driven growth.

Recent Developments

In August 2025, Visirna Therapeutics, a majority-owned subsidiary of Arrowhead, agreed to sell the exclusive license for plozasiran in Greater China to Sanofi.

Competitive Landscape

The report reviews marketed therapies and late-stage emerging therapies in each indication, including their expected launch dates. It also assesses plozasiran's market positioning, strengths, and weaknesses relative to these competitors.

Report Scope

The report covers:



the drug's mechanism of action, dosage, and administration

clinical trial status and regulatory milestones

reported and forecast sales by country through 2034

cost estimates and regional pricing variations

patent and generic entry analysis

SWOT analysis and analyst views a competitive assessment of emerging therapies

For more information about this report visit

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