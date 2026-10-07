Plozasiran Sales Forecast And Market Size Analysis - 2034 Report Reveals How Quarterly Dosing And Up To 74% Triglyceride Reduction Position Arrowhead's Sirna Across The 7MM
Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Plozasiran Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Research and Markets has published Plozasiran Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034, a report released in April 2026. The report assesses the commercial outlook for plozasiran, a first-in-class small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy targeting apolipoprotein C-III (APOC3). It covers the seven major markets (7MM) over a 2020-2034 study period.
Key Facts
- Published: April 2026 Study period: 2020-2034 Markets covered: United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan Triglyceride reduction: about 50-62% versus placebo in mixed hyperlipidemia, and up to about 57-74% in severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG) APOC3 reduction: about 77-78% Dosing: subcutaneous injection every 3-6 months, with triglyceride reductions sustained for up to 48 weeks
A Differentiated Mechanism in Lipid Lowering
Plozasiran works by silencing hepatic APOC3 mRNA. This improves the clearance of triglyceride-rich lipoproteins. The report notes that genetic and clinical data link APOC3 reduction to lower cardiovascular risk, positioning plozasiran as a next-generation lipid-lowering therapy. Clinical data place it among the most potent triglyceride-lowering therapies reported.
Growth Drivers
The report identifies four factors behind plozasiran's commercial potential:
- its first-in-class mechanism deep triglyceride reduction in clinical trials durable effect with dosing once every 3-6 months, compared with daily oral or monthly injectable therapies a mix of indications
Indication Strategy
Plozasiran is being developed for severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG), familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), and mixed hyperlipidemia. The report says this mix combines an ultra-rare, high-value orphan market (FCS) with large-population indications. That supports both premium pricing and volume-driven growth.
Recent Developments
In August 2025, Visirna Therapeutics, a majority-owned subsidiary of Arrowhead, agreed to sell the exclusive license for plozasiran in Greater China to Sanofi.
Competitive Landscape
The report reviews marketed therapies and late-stage emerging therapies in each indication, including their expected launch dates. It also assesses plozasiran's market positioning, strengths, and weaknesses relative to these competitors.
Report Scope
The report covers:
- the drug's mechanism of action, dosage, and administration clinical trial status and regulatory milestones reported and forecast sales by country through 2034 cost estimates and regional pricing variations patent and generic entry analysis SWOT analysis and analyst views a competitive assessment of emerging therapies
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment