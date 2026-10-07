Bitcoin Learns To Move: IBVM Lists On MEXC As TOKEN2049 Comes To Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 8, 2026, the IBVM token begins trading on MEXC, with the market opening at 6:00 PM SGT (10:00 AM UTC). The date falls in the middle of TOKEN2049 week, when much of the industry is already in Singapore, talking about what revolutionary technology gets built next.

For more than fifteen years, Bitcoin has been the most trusted money on the internet, and one of the hardest places to build anything. It holds value beautifully AND it moves slowly. IBVM was developed to utilise the space between these two truths.

IBVM arrives with something many new listings merely describe. Its mainnet is running! Its code has been audited by QuillAudits. More than 10,000 smart contracts have already been deployed on the network. The token reaches the market with a working chain standing behind it.

A faster road, laid on the oldest & sturdiest of foundations

IBVM, the International Bitcoin Virtual Machine, is a Bitcoin-native zero-knowledge rollup. In plain terms, it lets people do far more with Bitcoin's security without asking Bitcoin itself to change.

Transactions happen on IBVM, where they are quick and close to free, and are then proven back to Bitcoin, where they rest on the most battle-tested ledger in the world. Builders write with the same EVM tools they already know. Users simply notice that things work.

The numbers tell the story quietly:



10,000+ transactions per second, so busy days do not become slow days



Around $0.00003 in gas, a fee too small to think about

Roughly 2-second finality, so a payment settles before you have put your phone down



For a trader, that means a network with room to grow & thrive. For a builder, it means Bitcoin finally feels like a place to make things happen, not barely a place to keep them.

What is already live

The listing is a milestone, but the product came first. Several pieces of the IBVM ecosystem are already in people's hands.

Tminter. An AI agent that turns a plain-language idea into a working smart contract. Someone with a token concept and no Solidity background can describe what they want and see it take shape. It is a big part of why the contract count on IBVM keeps climbing

Gasless transactions. New users can take their first steps on the network without first hunting down a gas token. That small kindness removes one of the most common reasons people give up on a new chain in their first five minutes

Web-based MultiSIG wallet. Shared control for shared money. Teams, DAOs and funds can require several approvals before anything leaves a treasury, all from a browser, with nothing to install

Alongside these sit the IBVM Wallet and decentralized escrow, giving everyday users a way to hold assets and settle larger trades with less reliance on trust.

Why MEXC, and why now

MEXC serves tens of millions of users across more than 170 countries and has become one of the first places active traders look for early infrastructure projects. For IBVM, it is a wide front door into a global market.

Timing matters too. Bitcoin Layer 2 has moved from a niche conversation to one of the most watched corners of the industry. Listing during TOKEN2049, with builders, funds and exchanges gathered in one city, puts IBVM in front of the people most likely to understand what it is building.

The team has also made its long-term intent visible. IBVM team allocations are locked for twelve months, a simple signal that the people building the network plan to be here long after the opening bell.

"Bitcoin gave the world a ledger it could trust. Our work has been to give it room to breathe. Mainnet is running, builders are shipping, and October 8 simply opens the door wider so more people can walk in."

John Sajadi, Founder, IBVM







Built with Quest GLT

IBVM's development has been carried out with Quest GLT, its blockchain development partner.

Operating since 2013, with a presence across the USA, UAE and UK, Quest GLT helps startups, fintech businesses and enterprises turn blockchain ideas into market-ready products. Its work spans custom chains, smart contracts, dApps, DeFi platforms, token and exchange development, and real-world asset tokenization.

What sets Quest GLT apart is that its support does not stop at launch. Alongside engineering, the team helps projects with token launches, wallet and exchange integrations, and early go-to-market work, from positioning and PR to community building and KOL outreach. For a project like IBVM, that meant one partner holding both the code and the path to market.





"The best day in building infrastructure is the day other people start building on it. With more than ten thousand contracts deployed, IBVM has crossed that line. We are proud to keep walking beside the team as the network grows."

Alok Agrawal, CTO, Quest GLT





Listing at a glance