Magnum York And C-Era Tee Up To Support Families In Crisis Through Associa Cares Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ONTARIO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnum York and C-Era, branches of Associa, the industry's largest community management company, brought together business partners and community leaders at the 2026 Magnum York & C-Era LaunchPad Golf Charity Event to raise funds for Associa Cares Canada.

Held Sept. 24, the charity golf event brought together community partners, vendors, board members and team members for a day centered on connection, collaboration and giving back. Funds raised through the event will support Associa Cares Canada and its mission to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters.

The event reflects a shared commitment among Magnum York, C-Era and their business partners to use their relationships and resources to make a positive impact beyond the communities they professionally serve. By bringing together members of the community management industry around a charitable cause, the event created an opportunity to strengthen professional connections while helping Associa Cares Canada provide critical assistance when disaster strikes.

“Events like this demonstrate the impact we can make when our teams and business partners come together around a shared commitment to helping others,” said Danika Knoop, executive director of Associa Cares Canada.“We are grateful to Magnum York, C-Era and everyone who participated for turning their support into meaningful assistance for families and communities facing unexpected hardship.”

Associa Cares Canada provides humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, to families and communities affected by natural and man-made disasters. Since its founding in 2022, the charity has provided more than $300,000, assisting nearly 200 households in need of a helping hand.

For Magnum York and C-Era, the event also provided an opportunity to deepen relationships among the people and organizations that contribute to thriving communities. Those connections are especially meaningful to Associa Cares Canada, whose ability to respond to families in need is made possible through the generosity of businesses and individuals.

“Every contribution to Associa Cares Canada represents people choosing to help their neighbors during some of life's most difficult moments,” Knoop added.“The generosity demonstrated through this event helps ensure we can continue to be there for families when an unexpected crisis changes their lives.”

To learn more about Associa Cares Canada and its mission, visit

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About Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, is a national charity assisting families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Donations made by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at . Since 2022, Associa Cares Canada has distributed nearly $300,000 to more than 200 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, ... | 214.569.9939

CONTACT: Danika Knoop Associa Cares 214.272.4095...