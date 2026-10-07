Madison Realty Capital Provides Loan For Hotel Washington In Washington, D.C.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Realty Capital, working with Newbond Holdings, has provided a loan to a joint venture between Schulte Hospitality Group and an institutional investment partner for Hotel Washington, a 326-key luxury independent hotel located at 515 15th Street NW in Washington, D.C. Schulte Hospitality Group, a boutique and lifestyle hotel specialist managing over 250 properties across 40 states and five countries, operates the property directly.

Hotel Washington sits at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 15th Street NW, immediately adjacent to the U.S. Treasury and one block from the White House, making it the closest hotel to the White House. The property offers rooftop and upper-floor views of the White House, the Treasury Building, and the Washington Monument, with sightlines down Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol.

"Washington, D.C. is home to one of the most supply-constrained luxury lodging markets in the country, with few independent luxury hotels delivered in two decades and an exceptionally limited development pipeline," said Samir Tejpaul, Head of Investments at Madison Realty Capital. "Hotel Washington is a trophy asset in an irreplaceable location that has consistently captured share from its competitive set as broader market fundamentals in Washington, D.C. have normalized. The ownership group has strengthened the property's operating performance across all business lines, and we are pleased to provide a financing solution to support the next phase of their business plan."

"Hotel Washington is an exceptional, institutionally maintained asset in one of the most prominent submarkets in the country, just steps from the White House," said Neil Luthra, Founding Partner at Newbond Holdings. "This transaction builds on our longstanding relationship with Schulte, and the combination of experienced ownership, product quality, and the irreplaceable Washington, D.C. location made this a compelling opportunity."

Originally opened in 1917 as the Hotel Washington, the property operated as the W Washington D.C. beginning in 2009 before returning to independent operation under its original name following the sponsorship's 2021 acquisition. The hotel underwent a comprehensive $52.7 million renovation in 2018 and 2019 under prior ownership.

The property comprises 295 guestrooms and 31 suites, including the 1,150-square-foot Presidential Suite and seven Monument View Corner King Spa Suites. Amenities include 21,273 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space across thirteen venues, anchored by the 6,205-square-foot Grand Ballroom, alongside a 2,826-square-foot full-service spa and a 24-hour fitness center. The hotel features four food and beverage outlets totaling 663 seats, led by VUE, a rooftop lounge and terrace overlooking Pennsylvania Avenue and the National Mall, as well as Fireclay, the Lobby Bar, and The Patio.

The hotel is positioned to benefit from a strong calendar of business and events across Washington, D.C. and the greater DMV area. Convention bookings in 2027 are expected to be the strongest since 2017, while the return of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, the 2027 NFL Draft, and upcoming election cycles are all expected to further drive lodging demand.

Eastdil Secured advised the joint venture.

About Madison Realty Capital

Madison Realty Capital is a real estate private credit manager focused on US-based commercial real estate lending strategies. As of June 30, 2026, the firm and its controlled affiliates (collectively, "Madison") manage $24 billion in assets on behalf of a global institutional investor base. Since 2004, Madison has completed $91 billion of real estate transactions. Madison seeks to deliver value at every phase of the property lifecycle by providing tailored financing solutions to borrowers across the capital stack. To learn more, follow Madison Realty Capital on LinkedIn and visit .

About Newbond Holdings

Newbond Holdings (“Newbond”) is a real estate and hospitality-focused investment platform. The firm makes debt and equity investments across hospitality, office, multifamily, and other real estate sectors, complemented by asset management capabilities for its owned portfolio as well as for strategic institutional investors. Drawing on decades of experience investing in owning, financing, and operating institutional real estate, Newbond combines flexible investment strategies with deep asset-level expertise to identify opportunities and drive long-term value. On behalf of leading global institutional and private investors, Newbond's principals have invested more than $20 billion across real estate assets and related operating and technology businesses. For more information, visit .

About Schulte Hospitality Group:

Schulte Hospitality Group is a professional hotel management and development company that manages 200+ properties under brands from Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Hyatt, and Graduate Hotels. Schulte was founded in 1999 by several generations of experienced hoteliers who had a passion for the business. Headquartered in Louisville, KY and with an office in London, Schulte is best known for providing high-touch client service, delivering data-driven top line and bottom-line results to owners, and developing leaders on the property teams.

Media Contacts

For Madison Realty Capital:

Nathaniel Garnick/Grace Cartwright

Gasthalter & Co.

(212) 257-4170

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For Newbond Holdings:

Amy Rossetti

R[AR]E Public Relations

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310.779.6025