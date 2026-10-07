Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date For Q3 2026 Operating Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, today announced that it expects to issue financial results for the third quarter of 2026 after market on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2026 operating results on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting and will receive a unique PIN number to be used when dialing in for the call for immediate access.

Alternatively, participants may call 833.461.5787 and use the access code 833 292 417 at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to join through an operator.

The live webcast can be found at . Corresponding presentation slides can be accessed on the company's investor website at .

A webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call on the company's investor website.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City, and has a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, corporate and investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit texascapital.com.

CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT Jocelyn Kukulka, 469.399.8544...