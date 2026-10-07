SEON Appoints Ken Talanian As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON, the AI Command Center for Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance, today announced the appointment of Ken Talanian as Chief Financial Officer. Talanian brings extensive finance and capital markets experience spanning equity research, investor relations and executive leadership at enterprise software companies.

Most recently, Talanian served as CFO of Skillable, where he led financial strategy through two equity funding rounds and a debt restructure. Previously, he was senior vice president of Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations at KnowBe4, playing a central role in the company's IPO on Nasdaq, subsequent follow-on transactions and later, its private sale to Vista Equity Partners. Earlier in his career, Talanian was a director at Evercore ISI focused on equity research, leading coverage of companies including Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk, Fortinet and Check Point.

“Fraud and financial crime are now a board-level cost for every business that serves consumers online, and as AI makes attacks faster and cheaper to launch, budgets are growing to match,” said Talanian.“SEON has built something rare in this market: an AI-first platform that unifies fraud prevention and AML compliance, with the product depth and global customer base to prove it works. That combination creates a significant, durable opportunity. I'm joining to help SEON scale, investing behind our strongest growth engines, building an AI-first finance function and making sure every dollar we spend maintains our platform leadership.”

“Ken understands what it takes to scale a company like ours through the stages ahead of us,” said Tamas Kadar, CEO and Co-Founder, SEON.“He's led an IPO, run FP&A and investor relations at scale, and spent years as a research analyst evaluating the kind of company we're building.”

Talanian holds a BSBA in Finance and Management from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.

About SEON

SEON is the AI command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance, helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 1,100+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. SEON's AI detects hidden fraud networks, builds rules, visualizes data and drafts regulatory reports. Teams can also connect their own AI tools directly to SEON's risk data through a secure integration. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io.

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