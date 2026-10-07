Sunrun Announces Date For Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Report
|Event:
|Sunrun 3Q 2026 Earnings Call
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|Call Time:
|4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT
|Dial-in (toll-free/toll):
|(877) 407-5989 / (201) 689-8434
|Webcast / Replay:
About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lower energy costs. Learn more at
Investor & Analyst Contact:
Patrick Jobin
SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer
...
Media Contact:
Wyatt Semanek
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
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