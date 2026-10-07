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Sunrun Announces Date For Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Report


2026-10-07 08:04:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for November 4, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2026 earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The conference call can be accessed live via the Sunrun Investor Relations website at . An audio replay will be available following the call on the Sunrun Investor Relations website for approximately one month and a transcript of the conference call will be posted to the Sunrun Investor Relations website the following day.

Event: Sunrun 3Q 2026 Earnings Call
Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Call Time: 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT
Dial-in (toll-free/toll): (877) 407-5989 / (201) 689-8434
Webcast / Replay:


About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lower energy costs. Learn more at

Investor & Analyst Contact:

Patrick Jobin
SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer
...

Media Contact:

Wyatt Semanek
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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