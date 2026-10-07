Sunrun Announces Date For Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2026 earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The conference call can be accessed live via the Sunrun Investor Relations website at . An audio replay will be available following the call on the Sunrun Investor Relations website for approximately one month and a transcript of the conference call will be posted to the Sunrun Investor Relations website the following day.