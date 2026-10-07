Altrubio To Present Data From ALTB-268 Phase 2A Trial On Ulcerative Colitis At United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2026
Oral Presentation Details
Title: A Phase IIa open label study of ALTB-268, an anti-CD162 (PSGL-1) antibody in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis with an inadequate response to prior advanced therapy
Date: October 20, 2026
Time: 09:10 – 09:20 am CET
Session: Looking into the future: Novel therapeutics in IBD (Part 1)
Room: UEG Forum
Presenting Author: David T. Rubin, MD, AGAF, FACG, FASGE, FACP, Joseph B. Kirsner Professor of Medicine at University of Chicago
About ALTB-268
ALTB-268 is a subcutaneously administered, tetravalent agonist antibody targeting PSGL-1, a key immune modulator. It preferentially downregulates chronically activated, late-stage T effector cells, leading to their exhaustion and/or ultimate apoptosis. Its unique mechanism of action to restore immune balance has been clinically validated by AltruBio's first generation asset, which previously demonstrated promising Phase 2 results in ulcerative colitis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and steroid-refractory/ treatment-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR/TR-aGvHD), including improved patient outcomes and clinically efficacy.
About AltruBio Inc.
AltruBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies leveraging immune modulator agonism to address unmet medical needs in immunological and inflammatory diseases. The Company's lead candidate, ALTB-268, acts as an immune modulator, designed to activate natural pathways that downregulate a chronically overactivated immune system to restore balance. Currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis, ALTB-268 holds the potential to be a pipeline-in-a-product asset to address a range of inflammatory diseases, which AltruBio plans to explore in the upcoming Phase 2b ASCEND UC2b trial. Led by an expert team with successful track records in drug development and commercialization in immunology, AltruBio is dedicated to delivering safer, more effective, and durable biologic treatments to improve the lives of patients.
Contacts
AltruBio Inc:
+1-415-655-6603
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Media Contact:
LifeSci Communications
Maggie Whitney
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