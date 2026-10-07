Melissa Introduces Elected Officials Data For More Effective Government Relations And Advocacy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New federal and state legislative offerings bring comprehensive legislative contact and committee data to the Melissa Marketplace

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2026 election cycle moves toward November and several legislative maps have changed, government relations and advocacy teams face a moving target: knowing who represents each jurisdiction and how to reach them. Melissa, a global leader in data quality and address management, today introduced the Melissa Elected Officials Data, the new product based on the legislative data resources acquired through its 2024 purchase of Cicero.

The database, designed for organizations involved in government relations or advocacy, including nonprofits, associations, universities, consulting firms, and technology platforms, brings Cicero's established legislative and officeholder data expertise fully into the Melissa portfolio. Two standalone subscription options, Congress Contact and State Legislator Contact, give customers detailed information about federal and state policymakers. Regular updates account for election results as well as the vacancies, appointments, and committee changes that occur between election cycles.

“Not only do elections and appointments change who holds office, committee moves and shifting boundaries also alter where responsibility sits,” said Phil Maitino, chief technology officer at Melissa.“The Elected Officials Database gives organizations a dependable way to keep pace. Bringing Cicero's proven resources under the Melissa banner also makes it easier for customers to find the officials who matter to their work and determine the best way to reach them.”

Congress Contact provides information for all 541 members of the U.S. Congress. It covers complete Capitol and district office details, from mailing addresses and phone numbers to email addresses, webforms, official websites, and photo URLs. Biographies and birthdates are also included. The dataset, delivered monthly, contains nearly 3,600 committee and subcommittee assignments, including leadership titles. Data tags like Congressional Biographical Directory IDs and Open Civic Data IDs allow users to connect the information with other datasets and political geographies. An annual subscription costs $99 and includes 12 consecutive deliveries.

State Legislator Contact covers 7,464 members of the upper and lower chambers of all 50 U.S. state legislatures and Puerto Rico. Customers receive the same depth of office, contact, and biographical information provided through Congress Contact. The dataset also contains more than 32,000 committee and subcommittee assignments, along with leadership titles. Open Civic Data IDs support connections with related political and geographic information. An annual subscription costs $1,199 and includes 12 monthly CSV deliveries.

In addition, the Cicero API is an elected official lookup tool that can be easily integrated into websites or in building new civic applications. It offers government official and legislative district data on a national, regional and local level for the U.S., Canada, Australia, the U.K. and more.

For customers in need of more than a standard subscription, Melissa offers enterprise licensing for greater flexibility that allows users to select the data, formats, and delivery methods to suit their unique requirements. With coverage across nine countries at the national, state/provincial, and local levels, enterprise licensing can be a solid option for businesses looking to scale.

To learn more about the Melissa Elected Officials Data, Congress Contact, or State Legislator Contact, visit the marketplace here or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Powering clean customer data for 40 years, Melissa is the Address Expert. Providing address validation, address autocomplete, and geo-verified address data for 250+ countries, Melissa supports global businesses with offices across four continents. Melissa's suite of data quality, ID verification, and location data tools and services drives better decision-making, reduced costs, increased efficiency, and improved compliance. Our APIs, CRM, and ecommerce integrations, and online tools help Melissa's 10,000 customers worldwide process billions of addresses daily, fully capitalizing on the business value of customer data. For more information, visit or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

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