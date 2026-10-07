Skyworks Si829x Isolated Safety Gate Driver Qualified And Ready For Customer Evaluation

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, today announced that its Si829x isolated safety gate driver with ProVCDTM technology has completed AEC-Q100 automotive qualification and is ready for advanced prototyping. Samples, tools, user guides, and application notes are available now. Designed for scalable, high-performance inverter architectures, the Si829x supports both SiC FETs and IGBTs while helping customers improve efficiency, simplify system design, and reduce system cost in applications ranging from automotive drivetrains to safety-critical electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) systems.

AEC-Q100 Qualified and Ready for Evaluation

With AEC-Q100 qualification completed, the Si829x is now positioned to support customers for initial product evaluation through pre-production prototypes. Samples are available today, giving customers a qualified, prototype-ready path to design-in.

The Si829x was designed to support customer functional safety system designs rated up to ASIL D, subject to system-level implementation and validation, to deliver the robustness required for EV traction inverters and other safety critical motor control applications. Its integrated protection features include:



Extensive diagnostic fault coverage, notification and management

Comprehensive safety mechanisms including power-up self-checks and safe state enforcement – a functional safety manual is available today Advanced isolation technology certified by multiple independent organizations for enhanced safety and reliability



With applications in battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, eAgriculture, eTrucking, robotaxis, and exciting new segments like eVTOL aircraft, Si829x is a comprehensive choice among isolated gate drivers for safety-critical advanced propulsion systems.

Full Documentation and Development Tools Now Available

Alongside qualification, Skyworks has prepared the complete technical resource set for the Si829x, including datasheet, technical reference manual, functional safety manual and application notes. This resource set, available under NDA, gives design teams comprehensive technical documentation to evaluate, integrate and validate the part.

Skyworks has also released customer-facing development tools, including two evaluation board kits, companion GUI software and complex device driver (CDD) software, designed to shorten development cycles and reduce time-to-market.

A New Approach to Gate Drive Control

Unlike conventional voltage-mode gate drivers, the Si829x uses ProVCDTM, which is Skyworks' second-generation variable current drive that delivers high resolution gate waveform shaping and cycle-by-cycle control through a digital interface. This approach enables:



Precise 15 Amp 3-phase turn-on and turn-off current waveform control

Switching-loss reductions of up to 44% in Skyworks testing, compared with voltage-mode gate drive

Reduced electromagnetic interference (EMI) and filtering requirements

Improved thermal efficiency through multiple packaging options Smaller PCB footprint and potential system-level cost savings



Together, these benefits allow manufacturers to increase inverter efficiency while simplifying system design and accelerating development cycles.

“Si829x gives customers a qualified path from evaluation to advanced prototypes,” said Mario Battello, vice president of product line management at Skyworks.“The ProVCDTM platform combines software-configurable performance with the safety, isolation and design flexibility needed to standardize inverter designs for EVs, eVTOL, and eAgriculture, and accelerate development for high power motor applications like datacenter cooling and AI power supplies.”

Platform Scalability and Design Flexibility

The Si829x is designed as a configurable platform, allowing engineers to adjust gate drive parameters through software rather than fixed hardware components. This configurability supports:



Design reuse across multiple vehicle platforms

Faster development and validation cycles

Greater flexibility to optimize performance, efficiency and cost Vendor-agnostic compatibility across power semiconductor technologies



By supporting both SiC FETs and IGBTs within a single gate driver platform that integrates a VPOS regulator, bipolar gate drive voltages are provided without the need for additional, external bias supplies.

Si829x availability

The Si829x platform is now available for sampling. To learn more, including product features, package options and design resources, visit skyworks.com/go/si829x.

About Skyworks

Skyworks® is a global leader in high-performance RF, precision timing, power management and mixed-signal solutions that power the intelligent, connected world. Through deep engineering expertise, Skyworks helps customers address rising complexity and deliver seamless connectivity across smartphones, vehicles, networks and critical infrastructure.

From defense and aerospace systems to the connected edge, AI infrastructure and next-generation automotive platforms, Skyworks provides the essential technologies that connect, synchronize and power physical AI, as intelligence moves out of the data center and into the real world. Harnessing decades of technical leadership and trusted partnerships across the technology ecosystem, Skyworks helps the world's leading innovators bring next-generation products and services to market.

Skyworks is a member of the S&P 500® market index (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as“anticipates,”“expects,”“forecasts,”“intends,”“believes,”“plans,”“may,”“will” or“continue,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to timely and accurately predict market requirements and evolving industry standards and to identify opportunities in new markets; our ability to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products and avoid product obsolescence; our ability to compete in the marketplace and achieve market acceptance of our products; the level of widespread deployment or adoption of commercial 5G networks, AI and other new technologies; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; the quality of our products; our products' ability to perform under stringent operating conditions; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the“Risk Factors” section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website () or at the SEC's website (). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: ProVCDTM, SelVCDTM, Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.