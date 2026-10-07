EXL Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a global data and AI company, will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, after the market closes. An earnings news release, investor fact sheet and presentation will be published on the company's investor relations website offering an overview of the financial results.

The company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT the following day, Wednesday, October 28, 2026, with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rohit Kapoor and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Maurizio Nicolelli, who will provide insights into the company's operational and financial results.

To listen to video live webcast or to participate in the call, please register here. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL propels enterprises to go beyond AI ambition to impact by combining the power of data, AI, and deep industry context with trusted execution. Our clients include the world's leading corporations across insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 68,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Andrew Thut

Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets

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