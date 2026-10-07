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Charnock Hospitals And Philips Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Integrated Healthcare Infrastructure In West Bengal
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 7th October, 2026: Charnock Hospitals today announced a strategic partnership with Philips, a global leader in health technology, to strengthen and advance healthcare delivery across its existing and upcoming facilities in West Bengal. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Charnock Hospitals and Philips intend to collaborate on deploying critical care technologies and other integrated healthcare solutions. This initiative aims to enhance patient care while supporting more consistent and scalable healthcare delivery.
As hospital networks grow, connected technologies can help healthcare professionals access information and coordinate care more consistently across departments and locations. Through this collaboration, Philips intends to support the deployment of integrated, digitally enabled healthcare solutions spanning radiology, cardiology, patient monitoring and enterprise informatics. The organisations also intend to explore joint training and development initiatives to strengthen the capabilities of the healthcare workforce.
On this Occasion, Mr. Bharath Sesha, Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent, said, "As healthcare capacity grows, the focus must also be on how that capacity is built through connected care environments where technology, data and clinical expertise come together. Our partnership with Charnock Hospitals is built around this approach - bringing technology and clinical needs together from the outset to create a strong foundation for delivering consistent care as the network grows. Charnock Hospitals has been steadily strengthening its healthcare presence in West Bengal, and we are pleased to partner with them as they continue that journey."
Speaking to the media, Mr. Prashant Sharma, Managing Director, Charnock Hospitals, said,“As we expand our healthcare footprint, our priority is to build hospitals that deliver consistent, high-quality experiences for patients and clinicians alike. This requires strong technology integration and a partner who understands how healthcare systems need to scale. Our partnership with Philips reflects a shared intent to build future-ready hospitals that are efficient, connected and centered around patient care.”
About Royal Philips:
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.
Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in image-guided therapy, diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, monitoring, enterprise informatics and personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 63,700 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries.
About Charnock Hospitals:
Charnock Hospitals is a prominent multi-super-specialty healthcare institution located on Biswa Bangla Sarani in Teghoria, (near the Kolkata Airport) and heritage unit at Burrabazar. Entered the healthcare space in 2008, since then it has grown into one of the leading tertiary and quaternary care centres in Eastern India with 700 operational beds, guided by a core philosophy of "Patient First."
As hospital networks grow, connected technologies can help healthcare professionals access information and coordinate care more consistently across departments and locations. Through this collaboration, Philips intends to support the deployment of integrated, digitally enabled healthcare solutions spanning radiology, cardiology, patient monitoring and enterprise informatics. The organisations also intend to explore joint training and development initiatives to strengthen the capabilities of the healthcare workforce.
On this Occasion, Mr. Bharath Sesha, Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent, said, "As healthcare capacity grows, the focus must also be on how that capacity is built through connected care environments where technology, data and clinical expertise come together. Our partnership with Charnock Hospitals is built around this approach - bringing technology and clinical needs together from the outset to create a strong foundation for delivering consistent care as the network grows. Charnock Hospitals has been steadily strengthening its healthcare presence in West Bengal, and we are pleased to partner with them as they continue that journey."
Speaking to the media, Mr. Prashant Sharma, Managing Director, Charnock Hospitals, said,“As we expand our healthcare footprint, our priority is to build hospitals that deliver consistent, high-quality experiences for patients and clinicians alike. This requires strong technology integration and a partner who understands how healthcare systems need to scale. Our partnership with Philips reflects a shared intent to build future-ready hospitals that are efficient, connected and centered around patient care.”
About Royal Philips:
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.
Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in image-guided therapy, diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, monitoring, enterprise informatics and personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 63,700 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries.
About Charnock Hospitals:
Charnock Hospitals is a prominent multi-super-specialty healthcare institution located on Biswa Bangla Sarani in Teghoria, (near the Kolkata Airport) and heritage unit at Burrabazar. Entered the healthcare space in 2008, since then it has grown into one of the leading tertiary and quaternary care centres in Eastern India with 700 operational beds, guided by a core philosophy of "Patient First."
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