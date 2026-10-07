Accelerate Partners Bolsters Its Private Equity Practice Through A Partnership With Procure IT

Accelerate Partners / Procure IT

Private equity advisory practice adds Procure IT's AI platform to improve portfolio visibility, cost control, M&A execution, and board oversight.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL AND PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Accelerate Partners today announced a partnership with Procure IT to bolster the intelligence, audit, optimization and reporting capabilities within its established private equity practice. Accelerate Partners has long advised sponsors and portfolio companies on technology diligence, cybersecurity, cloud, AI, procurement and post-close execution. Procure IT adds the Managed Intelligence Platform that allows those advisory services to operate from a continuous, evidence-based view of technology spend, performance, supplier risk and execution.Private equity firms often manage technology economics through disconnected invoices, contracts, supplier portals, cloud consoles and spreadsheets. That fragmentation can hide duplicate licenses, billing errors, stale services, auto renewals, supplier concentration, security gaps and technical debt. Procure IT is the difference maker that helps Accelerate Partners consolidate those facts into a governed record, prioritize opportunities by value and risk, assign accountable owners, and report progress in terms that CIOs, CISOs, CFOs, CEOs and boards can use.A stronger operating model from evidence to executionWithin Accelerate Partners' private equity practice, Procure IT provides the software foundation. Its Managed Intelligence Platform connects and analyzes contracts, invoices, licensing and usage data, cloud consumption, IT assets, telecom services, supplier information, audit findings and action items. AI assisted contract extraction, conversational data analysis, anomaly detection and automated reporting help executive teams move from delayed, manual analysis to continuous oversight while preserving the evidence behind each decision.Technology Expense Management validates charges, identifies billing errors, supports cost allocation and keeps services aligned with actual need. SaaS FinOps connects licenses to user level consumption so leaders can reclaim unused seats and rationalize overlapping applications. Cloud FinOps unifies cost and usage across cloud environments, supports forecasting and accountability, and flags unexpected spend. Contract Intelligence surfaces terms, obligations, renewal dates and exposure before they become urgent. Supplier Analytics and Supplier Insights combine spend, performance, concentration and benchmarking with current intelligence on executive changes, financial health, cyber events, product changes and market activity.Accelerate Partners remains the client facing technology advisor and turns that intelligence into action. Its team leads assessment, sourcing, negotiation, cybersecurity and cloud planning, supplier coordination, implementation governance and ongoing executive communication. Procure IT strengthens this work by connecting monthly data refreshes and invoice validation with quarterly business reviews, transaction workstreams and board ready reporting. Every finding remains linked to its baseline, owner, status and documented outcome so identified opportunities do not disappear after the audit.Expanded private equity value across the investment lifecycleFor M&A, the combined model creates a persistent technology fact base that supports buy side diligence, investment planning, first 100 day priorities, add-on integration, carve out separation and exit readiness. Sponsors can see what they are buying across spend, contracts, applications, suppliers, renewals and risk; identify redundant vendors and systems after close; compare portfolio companies against common benchmarks; and track savings, remediation and implementation throughout the hold period. The same record supports faster synergy capture and a clearer demonstration of financial governance at exit.The strengthened practice also gives executive teams a practical oversight structure for AI adoption. Accelerate Partners helps leaders evaluate and implement AI use cases against business, security and compliance requirements, while Procure IT monitors the SaaS, cloud, contract and supplier economics that support those initiatives. This connects innovation to budgets, usage, governance and measurable outcomes instead of allowing new tools and infrastructure to create another layer of unmanaged spend.John Manganiello, Chief Strategy Officer at Accelerate Partners, will lead the expanded capabilities within the firm's private equity practice alongside its cybersecurity, cloud, procurement and client execution specialists. Manganiello brings more than three decades of operating experience across technology, financial services and digital transformation. His role is to align each engagement with the investment thesis, guide portfolio leadership through the decisions required, and maintain accountability from initial data intake through sourcing, implementation and recurring sponsor reporting.The combined offering measures coverage, identified opportunities, approved actions, contracted savings, realized run rate impact, recovered credits, risk remediation and execution milestones separately. In one illustrative client audit included in the supporting materials, the analysis identified $229,200 in potential annual run rate savings across connectivity, voice and Microsoft 365. Final financial treatment remains subject to sponsor finance and accounting review, reinforcing the practice's focus on defensible evidence rather than unsupported projections.About Accelerate PartnersAccelerate Partners is an award winning trusted technology advisory firm that helps private equity firms and organizations in regulated industries modernize infrastructure, optimize spend and reduce risk. Its operator led team supports technology diligence, cybersecurity, cloud, AI, technology expense management, procurement and post close execution. Learn more at time2accelerate.About Procure ITProcure IT provides an AI-powered Managed Intelligence Platform and expert services that help organizations manage technology spend, contracts, usage, supplier performance and risk. Its integrated capabilities include Technology Expense Management, SaaS FinOps, Cloud FinOps, Contract Intelligence, Supplier Analytics, Supplier Insights, audits and managed reporting. Learn more at procureit.

Sophia Manuel

Accelerate Partners

+1 561-291-6422

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Accelerate Partners Bolsters Its Private Equity Practice Through a Partnership with Procure IT News Provided By Accelerate Partners October 07, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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