COAF Launches The Ararat Circle To Support Expansion Of Its SMART Education Model Across Armenia

The Ararat Circle is COAF's community of recurring donors, standing behind Armenia's next generation.

The Ararat Circle will mobilize a community of recurring donors in support of COAF's SMART Center program, a vision to build state of the art after schools in every region of Armenia.

The Youredjian COAF SMART Center in Armenia's Lori Province provides 2,000 children each week with free access to innovative after-school education.

New recurring-giving community welcomes monthly and annual donors, with a goal of 100 Members by year-end as COAF advances SMART Center vision

- Haig Boyadjian, VP of Development at COAFNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK - October 7, 2026 - The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF ) today announced the launch of The Ararat Circle, a global community of monthly and annual donors created to provide sustained support for the expansion of COAF's SMART education model across Armenia. The organization has set an initial goal of enrolling 100 Founding Members before the new year.The launch comes at an inflection point for the SMART initiative. Each week, 2,000 students ages 6–18 from 31 rural communities attend the Youredjian COAF SMART Center in Lori, choosing among 19 afterschool programs - from robotics and programming to music, languages, and agrotechnology - offered seven days a week, at no cost to beneficiaries. A second SMART Campus opens in Myasnikyan, Armavir, in 2028, with centers in Goris and Kapan to extend the model into Syunik. COAF's stated aim is a SMART Center in every region of Armenia.“The SMART Center in Lori has proven that world-class education can take root and thrive in rural Armenia,” said Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and Founder of COAF.“Our task now is to carry that model to every region of the country. The Ararat Circle is how people everywhere in Armenia and across the diaspora can take ownership of that expansion.”WHY RECURRING GIVINGSustaining a SMART Center requires instructors, mentors, psychologists, speech therapists, social workers, transportation, and technology - every week, in every season. Recurring gifts give COAF predictable revenue to plan and staff programs, and grow operations.“Our teams see every day what steady support makes possible - the instructors, specialists, transportation, and technology that rural children count on week after week,” said Liana Ghaltaghchyan, Executive Director of COAF.“As we grow from one center to a national network, the Ararat Circle gives our programs the one thing they need most: dependability.”BECOMING A FOUNDING MEMBERMembers can join The Ararat Circle through a monthly or annual gift. Monthly giving levels are $25 (Open Doors), $50 (Build Skills), $100 (Change Futures), and $250 (Strengthen Communities), with corresponding annual giving options.Those who join during the inaugural year will receive recognition as a Founding Member of The Ararat Circle, exclusive updates highlighting the impact of their support, and a membership pin symbolizing their commitment to rural Armenia.“For Armenians, Ararat has always meant more than a mountain - it is steady, enduring, always there,” said Haig Boyadjian, VP of Development at COAF.“We are asking 100 people to be that steady presence for Armenia's children by the end of the new year. Founding Members will always be recognized as the people who believed first.”To become a Founding Member, visit coaf/araratcircle.ABOUT COAFThe Children of Armenia Fund is a nonprofit organization advancing rural Armenia through education, health, social, and economic development programs. Founded in 2003, COAF began its work in a single village - Karakert, Armavir - and has since invested more than $100 million, reaching over 150,000 people across more than 100 communities in six regions of Armenia. COAF's SMART initiative delivers free, holistic education designed to nurture a generation of leaders in the regions that raised them. Learn more at coaf.

Mark Gargarian

Children of Armenia Fund (COAF)

+1 212-994-8234

Joe Manganiello, Andrea Martin, and Kev Orkian invite you to join the Ararat Circle.

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COAF Launches The Ararat Circle to Support Expansion of Its SMART Education Model Across Armenia News Provided By Children of Armenia Fund (COAF), VAT 02569972 October 07, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Social Media



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