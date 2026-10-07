Superior Felt & Filtration To Showcase Sustainairxtm At Filtxpo 2026

Visit Superior Felt & Filtration at FiltXPO 2026, Booth 605, to explore SustainAirXTM-washable, reusable filtration designed for lower energy use, less waste and longer filter life.

Engineered multilayer composites designed to lower energy use, extend filter life and reduce waste in data centers and commercial HVAC systems

- Dr. Ping Hao, Superior Felt & FiltrationMCHENRY, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Superior Felt & Filtration, LLC will showcase SustainAirX, its patented extended-life air filtration platform, at FiltXPO 2026, taking place October 28–29 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Attendees can visit Superior Felt & Filtration at Booth 605 to learn more about the technology and the company's broader filtration and converting capabilities.Developed for demanding data center and commercial HVAC applications, SustainAirX is an engineered multilayer composite platform designed to combine high filtration performance with low airflow resistance, effective particle-loading management and extended service life. Its application-specific architecture allows filtration, prefiltration, support and protective layers to be tailored to operating requirements such as efficiency, airflow, dust loading and durability.“SustainAirX represents a different way of looking at air filtration,” said Dennis Cook, CEO of Superior Felt & Filtration.“Instead of focusing only on initial filter cost, we believe customers should consider the total operating impact of filtration-including pressure drop, fan energy, service life, maintenance and waste. Our goal is to help customers achieve the filtration performance they need while improving the economics and sustainability of the overall system.”A key objective of SustainAirX is to reduce the energy penalty associated with filtration. Lower airflow resistance can reduce the fan power required to maintain a given airflow, while effective management of particle loading can support longer service intervals. Longer filter life can, in turn, reduce replacement frequency, maintenance labor, inventory requirements and the number of spent filters entering the waste stream. Superior's commercialization approach therefore evaluates total lifecycle value rather than filter purchase price alone.SustainAirX can incorporate premium low-resistance filtration technologies, including Hollingsworth & Vose TechnoStat, together with application-specific prefilter and support media. Superior is the exclusive distributor and converter of TechnoStatfiltration media in North America, providing an established foundation for developing high-performance composite solutions.Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all construction, Superior plans to work with filter manufacturers and end users to configure SustainAirX for specific applications and validate performance through appropriate laboratory and field testing. This data-driven approach is intended to establish defensible improvements in filtration performance, energy use, service requirements and lifecycle economics before broader deployment.“Use less energy. Extend filter life. Reduce waste. Improve lifecycle value.” That is the principle behind SustainAirX and the message Superior will bring to FiltXPO 2026.As the filtration industry responds to increasing demands for energy efficiency, sustainability, and performance, SustainAirX offers a greener alternative designed to help customers reduce operating costs and environmental impact through lower energy demand, extended service life, and fewer filter change-outs.See SustainAirX at FiltXPO 2026October 28–29, 2026 | Minneapolis Convention Center | Booth 605FiltXPO brings together filtration professionals from around the world to explore emerging technologies, applications and business opportunities across air, liquid, industrial, environmental and specialty filtration.

Jason Alshanski

Superior Felt & Filtration

+1 815-759-1234

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Superior Felt & Filtration to Showcase SustainAirXTM at FiltXPO 2026 News Provided By Superior Felt & Filtration October 07, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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