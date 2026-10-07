Capacitant Opens Jouleflow Beta, A New AI Tool That Helps Households Cut Their Electricity Bills

Suggestions & Savings

As extreme weather and rising rates drive up utility costs, JouleFlow helps households take control of their bills with AI.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Capacitant Launches JouleFlow to Combat Record Utility Bills Amid Extreme WeatherFormer EcoVadis Executive Launches "Rocket Money for Energy Bills" to Help Households Find Hidden Rate Savings, IRA Rebates, and Efficiency IncentivesMost American households have noticed their utility bills have gone up. Few know exactly why. Fewer still know what, if anything, they can do about it.After a summer of record-breaking heat, U.S. households are heading into a winter no one can predict. NOAA forecasters give a greater than 90% chance of a very strong El Niño this fall and winter, and a 75% chance it becomes the strongest in records going back to 1950. Whether that means longer heat, deeper cold or both, extreme weather drives up household energy use, and it lands on bills that were already climbing: retail electricity prices have risen faster than inflation since 2022, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.Some states, counties, and municipalities offer energy efficiency rebates and assistance programs designed to help residents lower their bills, but awareness of these programs is often low, and much of that available support goes unclaimed simply because people don't know it exists or can't tell if they qualify.Layered on top of that is a growing public perception that rising bills are tied to surging electricity demand from AI data centers, on top of years of climbing rates and confusing billing practices. Whether or not that's the whole picture, the frustration is real: many households have little visibility into why their bill changed or what they can actually do about it.But finally it seems some help is on the way. JouleFlow (jouleflow ). Now open to the public in beta, JouleFlow, AI-powered utility bill analyzer and recommendation engine, triangulates location details, energy usage analytics and consumer inputs to deliver a personalized saving plan to cut costs and take advantage of any applicable incentives. An example at the time of writing is JouleFlow can provide California residents with detailed dashboards tracking their PG&E utility spend, clear guidance on how to take advantage of the Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) and California IRA rebate, and a personalized cost savings recommendation engine with suggestions for specific adjustments in everyday use that can save households hundreds of dollars annually."We thought, with all the apps out there helping with personal expenses and subscriptions, why not make a 'Rocket Money' for energy bills and tackle one of the largest monthly bills that you can't even unsubscribe from?" said Daniel Ross Perry, Founder and CEO of Capacitant, the developers of JouleFlow. "Large companies have had sophisticated tools to manage their energy costs for years. Households never got the same thing, even though the underlying problem is the same: confusing rate structures, wasted spend, and no clear picture of where the money's going. In a year like this one, that lack of critical information costs families real money. JouleFlow is our shot at fixing that."New users can run their first bill analysis at no cost. Those who want ongoing bill monitoring and rate-change alerts can subscribe to the Pro plan for $7.99/month. JouleFlow is currently offering two months free for annual subscribers.JouleFlow is available now in open beta at jouleflow.About CapacitantHeadquartered in Silicon Valley, Capacitant is a climate technology company built to turn overlooked energy data into real, actionable savings. It was founded on March 31, 2025 by Daniel Ross Perry, a New Zealand-born entrepreneur who spent nine years building and leading the global alliances organization at EcoVadis, helping scale it into the world's first sustainability SaaS unicorn. Capacitant's earlier work automating enterprise-level energy bill processing for industry laid the foundation for JouleFlow, the company's first consumer-facing product, bringing institutional-grade energy intelligence within reach of everyday households. Learn more at capacitant.

Daniel Ross Perry

Capacitant Inc

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Capacitant Opens JouleFlow Beta, a New AI Tool That Helps Households Cut Their Electricity Bills News Provided By Capacitant Inc October 07, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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