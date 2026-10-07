Televero Behavioral Health Calls For Measurement-Based Care As The Standard This World Mental Health Day

For World Mental Health Day, Televero Behavioral Health measures patient progress at every appointment, so patients and clinicians can see what's working.

Televero Behavioral Health Logo

Awareness opened the door to mental health care. Measurement-based care is what has to walk through it.

- Ray Wolf, CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the world observes World Mental Health Day on October 10, Televero Behavioral Health is drawing attention to a gap that awareness campaigns alone cannot close: the distance between a patient who enters care and one who measurably gets better.

Mental health awareness has never been higher. Stigma is falling. Access is expanding. And yet the behavioral health system still lacks a basic standard of accountability that exists in almost every other area of medicine. Whether a patient in psychiatric care is actually improving is, in most practices, a matter of clinical impression rather than documented evidence.

Research published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found that only 17.9% of psychiatrists and 11.1% of psychologists routinely administer measurement-based care psychiatry symptom rating scales, despite consistent evidence that doing so improves patient outcomes. In most behavioral health settings, a patient can attend appointments for months with no standardized way of knowing whether they are getting better, staying the same, or getting worse.

Televero Behavioral Health administers validated clinical assessments at every appointment, for every patient, across 44 states. Where most practices treat measurement as optional, Televero treats it as the starting point.

"Awareness is necessary," said Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Behavioral Health. "But awareness without accountability is just a conversation. The question every behavioral health practice should be able to answer is whether their patients are actually getting better. Most cannot answer that with data. We can. And we think that should be the standard for everyone in this space."

What Measurement-Based Care Looks Like in Practice

At intake, every Televero patient completes a validated behavioral health assessment using the PHQ-9 for depression, the GAD-7 for anxiety, the WSAS, a five-item functional assessment that measures how a patient's condition affects their work, home management, and relationships, and a safety screening measure. The same assessments are administered at every subsequent appointment, creating a longitudinal record of each patient's progress from the day they enter care. Clinicians use that data to guide treatment decisions in real time.

The results are specific. 85% of patients show measurable clinical improvement by their first follow-up appointment. Among patients who go on to stabilize, the median time to reach normal clinical range runs 17 days for suicidal ideation, 21 days for anxiety, and 26 days for depression**.

"Measurement-based care changes the clinical conversation from 'how are you feeling today' to 'here is where you were when you started, and here is where you are now,'" said Victor Gonzalez, MD, Medical Director at Televero Behavioral Health. "Proven progress changes how a patient engages with care. A patient who can see their own progress stays in care. A patient who has no way of knowing whether they are improving often stops showing up. We track outcomes because the data helps the patient as much as it helps the clinician."

Awareness Without Accountability Falls Short

World Mental Health Day exists because visibility matters. The stigma reduction work of the past decade has been real and meaningful. More people are willing to seek help than at any point in recorded history. The problem is that seeking help and getting better are not the same thing, and the system has not kept pace with the demand it helped create.

"The conversation around mental health has changed enormously," said Orbry Holden, Board Advisor on Student Mental Wellness at Televero Behavioral Health. "Young people especially are more willing to ask for help than any previous generation. What has not changed is whether the system waiting for them is built to track whether they actually got better. Awareness opened the door. Accountability is what has to walk through it."

Televero Behavioral Health reports 97% patient satisfaction*** and accepts insurance, including commercial, Medicaid, and Medicare, ensuring that measurement-based care is not a benefit reserved for patients on the most favorable plans.

About Televero Behavioral Health

Televero Behavioral Health is a physician-led behavioral health practice redefining what care delivery looks like in America. Built to serve both patients and providers, Televero combines same-day access, psychiatrist-led care teams, measurement-based outcomes, and a structured escalation architecture into a single connected System of Care. Now active in 44 states and continuing to expand, Televero accepts insurance, including commercial, Medicaid, and Medicare. Ranked on the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year, Televero is not a patch on the existing system of behavioral healthcare. It is a redesign of it.

*Based on validated patient-reported outcome measures (PHQ-9, GAD-7, WSAS) comparing intake to first follow-up scores

**Based on validated patient-reported outcome measures (PHQ-9, GAD-7, WSAS) comparing intake to follow-up scores

***Based on patient satisfaction surveys

Julianna Drambarean

Televero Behavioral Health

+1 512-956-5003

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Televero Behavioral Health Calls for Measurement-Based Care as the Standard This World Mental Health Day News Provided By Televero Health October 07, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.