Pulseai Helps Canadian Financial Institutions Build An OSFI E-23 Evidence Trail

OSFI Guideline E-23 takes effect May 1, 2027

Model inventory, assessed risk ratings and write-once evidence for AI models, including vendor AI, less than seven months before E-23 takes effect

- Goran Karmisevic, Founder, PulseAI Now Inc, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PulseAI Now Inc. today announced OSFI E-23 readiness capabilities for federally regulated financial institutions preparing for Guideline E-23, Model Risk Management, which takes effect on May 1, 2027. Institutions can now activate E-23 in the PulseAI platform, keep an Appendix 1-aligned record for every model, and seal the governance events behind those records into write-once evidence storage hosted in Canada.E-23's definition of a model explicitly includes artificial intelligence and machine learning methods. That brings predictive systems, generative AI applications and third-party AI services into the model risk conversation. For institutions with an October 31 year end, the budget that funds E-23 readiness is being set now."An accurate model inventory and tested review records cannot be produced on the day a guideline takes effect," said Goran Karmisevic, founder of PulseAI. "E-23 asks institutions to show their governance, not describe it. We built PulseAI so the evidence is created when the decision is made, and so the gaps are visible to the institution before anyone else asks."What ships today:. E-23 as an activatable framework. Administrators switch on E-23 alongside the frameworks they already use. Its expectations plug into the AI Impact Assessment workflow, with completeness checks on the relevant evidence questions.. An Appendix 1-aligned model record. Each model, internal or vendor, carries its accountable owner, developer, reviewer and approver, review dates, dependencies, data sources, limitations and approved use cases.. Risk ratings that show their provenance. Every rating records who assessed it, when and why. A rating with no assessment on file is labeled as exactly that.. An inventory appendix that names its gaps. The compliance export includes an OSFI E-23 Model Inventory Appendix that lists, model by model, the information still missing.. Evidence Vault. Certified attestations, approved impact assessments, shadow-AI decisions and weekly governance health reports are sealed into write-once storage as they happen, encrypted under the institution's own key. Signed auditor bundles verify offline with standard tools.. Vendor AI brought into review. Google Workspace discovery surfaces connected AI applications, and an active vendor model without a confirmed data processing agreement is raised as a finding.PulseAI organizes the evidence and makes the gaps visible. Risk judgment, and compliance itself, remain the institution's.PulseAI has also published a free OSFI E-23 Readiness Kit: a principle-by-principle crosswalk of the guideline's three outcomes and twelve principles, and a transition-period checklist. It is available without registration at .About PulseAIPulseAI Now Inc. is a Canadian company based in Windsor, Ontario, building the AI accountability platform for boards and enterprises. PulseAI connects AI spend, use cases, owners, risk, KPIs, impact assessments and evidence into one accountability layer, and includes the AI Accountability CompassTM for maturity and readiness scoring. PulseAI hosts in Canada for Canadian customers and in the United States for US customers. Learn more at .Media contactGoran Karmisevic, Founder, PulseAI Now Inc. ·...

Goran Karmisevic

PulseAI Now Inc.

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OSFI E-23 readiness: an evidence trail that verifies offline

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PulseAI Helps Canadian Financial Institutions Build an OSFI E-23 Evidence Trail News Provided By PulseAI Now Inc. October 07, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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