Christina Cultural Arts Center To Present Grammy-Nominated Jazz Vocalist Michael Mayo In Wilmington

Acclaimed young artist brings innovative jazz, neo-soul and R&B to CCAC's Clifford Brown Performance Center on October 23

- Shysheika Edwards

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christina Cultural Arts Center will welcome Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist, composer, songwriter and arranger Michael Mayo to its Clifford Brown Performance Center on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. for an evening celebrating the evolution, creativity and the transformative power of jazz music.

Mayo's performance is more than a night of live music. It reflects CCAC's longstanding commitment to presenting exceptional emerging and established jazz artists to audiences throughout the region while helping preserve and advance one of America's most influential original art forms.

For over 80 years, CCAC has served as a cultural anchor in Wilmington, connecting audiences with artists who are pushing jazz forward while honoring the music's rich history. The organization is a member of the Jazz Touring Network, a network of presenters committed to bringing jazz artists to communities throughout the region. CCAC's music programming is part of its broader mission to make high-quality arts and cultural experiences accessible to the community.

“For decades, CCAC has been where jazz's history meets its future-an anchor for artists who honor the tradition while boldly shaping what comes next. Michael Mayo is one of those artists that is shaping the future of jazz.” - Shysheika Edwards, Executive Director

Mayo is a Los Angeles-based vocalist whose work blends jazz with neo-soul and R&B. Known for his inventive use of his voice, Mayo layers harmonies and expressive vocals to create a sound that is both rooted in jazz and distinctly contemporary. He approaches music through intuition, incorporating vocal harmonies, and songwriting into an evolving musical language.

Mayo's musical background is steeped in the traditions of American popular music. He was surrounded by music in his youth, with a mother who performed alongside artists including Beyoncé, Diana Ross, Luther Vandross and Whitney Houston, and a father who sang and played saxophone for Earth, Wind & Fire and performed horns with Sérgio Mendes. Mayo later studied at the New England Conservatory of Music and the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz at UCLA.

His 2021 debut album, Bones, earned critical acclaim and generated millions of streams, while his subsequent work has established him as one of the compelling young voices in contemporary jazz. His latest album, FLY, was recorded with pianist Shai Maestro, bassist Linda May Han Oh and drummer Nate Smith. The album explores jazz, songwriting, improvisation and vocal experimentation while paying tribute to the music that influenced him.

The Wilmington performance continues CCAC's history of bringing next-level jazz and contemporary artists to regional audiences. Past performers presented by CCAC have included Snarky Puppy, Gregory Porter, Alicia Olatuja, Christian Sands, The Baylor Project and Christie Dashiell, among others.

CCAC's jazz programming is supported in part through partnerships and funding from the Jazz Touring Network, Mid Atlantic Arts, and the Delaware Division of the Arts, helping make it possible for audiences in Wilmington and throughout the region to experience nationally and internationally recognized artists close to home.

The Michael Mayo performance will take place at the Clifford Brown Performance Center at Christina Cultural Arts Center, 705 N. Market Street, Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 and are available at



About Christina Cultural Arts Center

Founded in 1945, Christina Cultural Arts Center is a Wilmington-based nonprofit arts organization dedicated to empowering underserved communities through arts education. For nearly 80 years, CCAC has provided affordable arts education, cultural programming, live performances, career pathways and opportunities for artists and creatives. The organization has served as an anchor in Wilmington's arts community and Creative District, presenting music, dance, drama and visual arts while creating opportunities for audiences of all ages to engage with the arts.

Courtney Thornton

Christina Cultural Arts Center

+1 302-652-0101

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Christina Cultural Arts Center to Present Grammy-Nominated Jazz Vocalist Michael Mayo in Wilmington News Provided By Christina Cultural Arts Center October 07, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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