More Than Half Of U.S. College Students Use Social Apps To Meet People In Their First Year, Wizz App Survey Finds

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Wizz App survey of 12,402 U.S. college students finds 60% held back by shyness in week one, while 72% say connecting online first led to a real connection.

- Alexandra RyabovaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wizz App, the social discovery app for young people, today released findings from its Back-to-School Survey of 12,402 U.S. college students aged 18 to 24. The survey explores how Gen Z meets new people during their first year of college, and the role apps play in helping them find their people.Shyness holds students backSix in 10 students (60%) said shyness or nerves stopped them from introducing themselves to someone they wanted to meet during their first week of college. For 42%, it happened more than once.When asked what stopped them:- 63% said they didn't know how to start the conversation- 43% were afraid the other person would ignore them or be unfriendly- 35% didn't want to seem desperate 34% felt like others already had their people- 30% weren't sure what to say after "hi"Most students start without a plan64% of students said they had only vague ideas about making connections on campus. For many younger adults, the first year of college is the first time they need to build a social circle from scratch, in a new city and on a new schedule.Apps help build connection and confidence52% of students said they used a social app to meet people on campus. 72% said connecting with someone online or through an app, before or instead of a cold in-person introduction, has led to a real connection. That includes 34% who said it worked better than approaching someone in person, and 38% who said it helped break the ice.Asked whether the app gave them more confidence, 48% said yes, significantly, and 37% said yes, somewhat."Starting college is a big moment, and surveying our users, we see that most students feel nervous about taking the first step,” notes Alexandra Ryabova, COO, Wizz App.“A first message makes that first hello easier. We built Wizz App to give young people a safe, natural way to find their people and, as a result, discover who they are through these new connections."Wizz App on campus: Rutgers UniversityThis September, Wizz App brought the first hello offline with a campus activation at Rutgers University, a pilot for its college program. Student ambassadors from Rutgers' film department captured photos, video, and street interviews with students about meeting new people. Wizz App also took part in a Spin and Sip Matcha icebreaker for students, and ran seating takeovers inside around 50 Rutgers University buses.Wizz App was built for moments like these: a space where young adults can start a conversation with peers who share their interests, at their own pace, and carry that connection into campus life.

Mila Che

Wizz App

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More Than Half of U.S. College Students Use Social Apps to Meet People in Their First Year, Wizz App Survey Finds News Provided By Wizz App October 07, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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