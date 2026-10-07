Lodging Concepts Manufacturing Added As Approved Furniture Supplier For Residence Inn By Marriott

Lodging Concepts Manufacturing Hospitality Furniture

New approval expands LCM's Marriott portfolio and reflects continued investment in both branded program and custom hospitality furniture

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lodging Concepts Manufacturing (LCM), a leading hospitality furniture manufacturer serving custom and branded hotel projects nationwide, today announced that it has been added as an approved furniture supplier for Residence Inn by Marriott.

The approval expands LCM's Marriott portfolio to six programs, giving Residence Inn owners, developers, purchasing teams and designers an additional option for guestroom casegoods and seating.

Designed for extended stays, Residence Inn guestrooms feature full kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas that create a residential experience. LCM will manufacture casegoods and seating for the program, incorporating oak veneers and metal accents.

LCM brings experience supporting five other Marriott brands, along with an established understanding of brand standards, specifications and hospitality manufacturing. Its focus on durability, quality and long-term performance supports furniture that meets brand requirements and withstands everyday guest use.

“Residence Inn is an exciting addition to our portfolio and another example of how LCM continues to evolve to meet the different needs of our customers,” said Ernie Mendoza, President of LCM.“Extended-stay properties have unique functional requirements, and our experience with branded hospitality allows us to understand not only how the furniture needs to look, but how it needs to perform within the overall guest experience.”

Dedicated Leadership for a Growing Program Business

The announcement follows organizational changes designed to strengthen leadership across LCM's branded programs and custom hospitality business.

Ernie Mendoza was appointed President following his tenure as Vice President of Sales, expanding his oversight of the business. LCM Principal Jinesh Naran transitioned to Head of Brand Business & Strategic Accounts, focusing on relationships with hotel brands, ownership groups and strategic partners.

This structure gives LCM's expanding program portfolio dedicated attention while supporting continued investment in custom hospitality furniture.

“Program and custom projects each bring their own opportunities and complexities,” said Naran.“Creating greater focus within our organization allows us to bring the right knowledge and resources to each project while maintaining the project management, communication and accountability our customers expect from LCM.”

Built for Brand Compliance. Equipped for Custom.

LCM supports the precision required by branded hotel programs and the flexibility needed for custom hospitality projects.

For branded programs, the company maintains knowledge of applicable standards and requirements, with materials, specifications and drawings available to help designers, owners and purchasing firms plan and execute their projects.

For custom projects, LCM works from each team's design vision and specifications, supporting drawings, model-room development, engineering, production and delivery.

Across both types of projects, customers receive dedicated project management, regular production updates and visibility throughout manufacturing. LCM performs 100% quality control before shipment to help ensure furniture meets approved specifications and project requirements.

Expanding Brand Program Capabilities

With Residence Inn, LCM now supports six Marriott brands as an approved or specified furniture manufacturer or supplier. The company also supports approved or specified programs within the Hilton portfolio, including Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton.

LCM has supplied furniture for more than 600 program hotels nationwide, serving ownership groups undertaking new construction, renovations and Property Improvement Plans (PIPs).

These capabilities complement its custom manufacturing business, allowing LCM to serve customers across established brand programs and fully custom furniture packages.

About Lodging Concepts Manufacturing

Lodging Concepts Manufacturing (LCM) manufactures hospitality furniture for custom and branded hotel projects nationwide. The company works with owners, developers, designers and purchasing firms to deliver project-specific furniture and approved brand program solutions. Through dedicated project management, transparent production updates and 100% quality control, LCM supports projects from initial specification and model-room development through production and delivery. LCM is an approved or specified furniture manufacturer or supplier for programs across major hospitality groups, including Marriott International and Hilton.

For more information, visit lodgingcm or contact.... Follow LCM on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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Lodging Concepts Manufacturing Added as Approved Furniture Supplier for Residence Inn by Marriott News Provided By Lodging Concepts Manufacturing October 07, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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