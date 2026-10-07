Venduris Index Scores 60 Saas And AI Vendors On Renewal Fairness

The Venduris Index scores 60 SaaS and AI vendors from 0 to 100 on the fairness of their pricing and renewal terms, grouping them as Renewal Risk, Standard or Renewal-Friendly.

The average vendor scores 62/100. Venduris also offers a free library of 200+ renewal resources and a 2-minute SaaS Renewal Maturity Assessment.

- Boris, Founder of VendurisNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Venduris, a SaaS and AI renewal intelligence platform, has published The Venduris Index, a public scoring of how fair software vendors' pricing and renewal terms are for the companies that buy from them. The first cohort covers 60 vendors across 21 software categories, with a focus on AI tools, the fastest-moving contracts most finance and IT teams now hold. Each vendor is scored from 0 to 100. The cohort average is 62.Software renewals have become one of the least visible costs in a company's budget. Contracts renew automatically unless notice is given within a fixed window, price increases are written into clauses few people read, and AI products introduce new terms around usage metering and the use of customer data. Most buyers have no way of knowing whether the terms in front of them are normal for the market or unusually unfavourable.The Venduris Index is designed to give them that reference point. Every vendor is assessed across five weighted categories:- Renewal and cancellation experience (30%): notice windows, uplift clauses, self-serve cancellation and customer experience- Pricing transparency (20%): whether prices are published or only available through sales- AI terms maturity (20%): clarity on AI feature pricing, usage metering, training on customer data and data retention- Price-increase predictability (15%): whether increases follow a disclosed policy or arrive as opaque repricing- Negotiation flexibility (15%): whether multi-year and volume discounts materialise in practiceScores place each vendor in one of three tiers: Renewal-Friendly (85 and above), Standard (60 and above) and Renewal Risk (below 60). Each scorecard states its evidence level, from public assessment to vendor-participating to verified, the last based on anonymised renewal data from at least three separate customers. Vendors can respond to their score, and where a vendor disagrees, both figures are published. Scores are reviewed quarterly and updated sooner when a vendor changes its pricing or terms."Most companies sign renewals without knowing whether the terms are normal. The Index gives finance and IT teams a reference point before the notice window closes," said Boris, Founder of Venduris.Alongside the Index, Venduris maintains a free renewal resource library of more than 200 guides, articles and reference pages for finance, IT and procurement teams. It includes renewal negotiation guides for 30 widely used vendors, among them Salesforce, Microsoft 365, Slack, Workday and ChatGPT Enterprise; practical guides on notice periods, auto-renewal clauses, price escalators and right-sizing licences; renewal guides by role, from CFOs to IT directors, and by company stage; and case studies showing how specific renewal terms were negotiated.For teams that want to know where they stand, Venduris offers a free SaaS Renewal Maturity Assessment. It takes about two minutes and returns a personalised readiness score that highlights the gaps in a company's renewal process that cost it leverage at renewal time.The Index, the resource library and the assessment reflect the approach behind the Venduris platform: that most SaaS overspend is not caused by bad negotiation, but by renewals that are never seen in time. Rather than a contract tracker, Venduris provides renewal intelligence: the platform brings a company's SaaS and AI contracts into one place, extracts renewal dates, notice periods and pricing automatically, and surfaces upcoming renewals early with a named owner for each decision. For high-value renewals, Venduris also offers fixed-fee advisory services, including renewal readiness audits, pre-renewal strategy briefs and negotiation support.About VendurisVenduris is a SaaS and AI renewal intelligence platform. It combines renewal management with contract and pricing intelligence, giving finance, IT and procurement teams full visibility into their software contracts, so they can avoid unwanted auto-renewals, cut unused spend and negotiate from strength. Venduris publishes The Venduris Index, a public fairness score for SaaS and AI vendors, and a free library of renewal guides and resources. Learn more at venduris.

Venduris Press Office

Venduris

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

What Is Venduris? SaaS and AI Renewal Intelligence Explained: Track Contracts, Avoid Auto-Renewals

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Venduris Index Scores 60 SaaS and AI Vendors on Renewal Fairness News Provided By Venduris October 07, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.