Thermo Systems Expands Manufacturing Capabilities Through Acquisition Of PKM Panel Systems

Longstanding partnership strengthens vertically integrated delivery model, invests in employees and customers, and positions the company for continued growth.

- Eric Silk - CEO, Thermo SystemsEAST WINDSOR, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thermo Systems, a global control systems integration partner serving data center, energy, and life sciences markets, announced today that it has acquired PKM Panel Systems, a New Jersey-based panel fabrication company and long-time strategic partner.For nearly three decades, PKM has worked alongside Thermo Systems to support the design, fabrication and testing of industrial control panels for complex automation and process control projects. The acquisition strengthens Thermo Systems' vertically integrated delivery model and expands its panel manufacturing capabilities.“This acquisition is a natural next step in a partnership that has been built over many years,” said Eric Silk, CEO of Thermo Systems.“PKM has been an extension of our team for almost 30 years. By bringing their talented team and capabilities into Thermo Systems, we are strengthening our ability to deliver high-quality solutions, improve schedule certainty, enhance supply chain resiliency, and better support the growing needs of our customers.”The acquisition expands Thermo Systems' manufacturing and prefabrication capabilities at a time when many industrial customers are increasingly adopting manufacturing-based project delivery approaches. By integrating panel fabrication more closely into its operations, Thermo Systems expects to further improve project execution, quality control, and scalability across its growing portfolio of automation projects.Wallace and Michelle Toto, longtime owners of PKM Panel Systems, expressed confidence in the future of the business under Thermo Systems' leadership.“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our industry and proud that our nearly 30-year relationship with Thermo Systems will continue into the future,” said Wallace and Michelle Toto.“Thermo Systems shares our commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer service, and we are confident they will continue the legacy built over the last 50 years. Most importantly, we know our employees and customers will be in excellent hands.”PKM's operations, employees, and facilities will continue supporting customers while benefiting from the expanded resources, engineering expertise, and geographic reach of Thermo Systems. The acquisition further advances Thermo Systems' commitment to investing in capabilities that improve project delivery and create long-term value for customers, employees, and partners.About Thermo SystemsThermo Systems is a full-service control systems integration partner specializing in automation solutions for the data center, energy, and life sciences. The company provides turnkey automation solutions and services with a focus on project delivery excellence, high-quality engineered solutions and taking a long-term customer partnership view.

Sonali Shah

Thermo Systems

+1 609-371-3300

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Thermo Systems Expands Manufacturing Capabilities Through Acquisition of PKM Panel Systems News Provided By Thermo Systems October 07, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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