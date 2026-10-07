A man walking along a path; the path is rough, but the ground is bright

- Milo Vance

ROMA, LAZIO, ITALY, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the Chicago Art Fair 2026 officially opens its doors today at the iconic architectural landmark THE MART, art collectors, curators, and art enthusiasts from around the globe are converging for one of the year's most significant contemporary art events. Among the international showcases, Italian painter Luca Ripamonti is generating substantial interest, poised to present a premier high-definition digital exhibition of his monumental artwork, "Towards the Future" (Verso il Futuro).

The colossal piece-originally measuring 10 x 6.5 feet (3x2 meters)-was executed entirely with a palette knife, a technique that lends a dramatic, sculptural texture to the canvas, which is fully captured and enhanced by this specialized digital video presentation. Beyond its sheer physical scale, the artwork is drawing focus from American curators due to its timely exploration of the contemporary human condition, addressing a shared sense of global uncertainty and vulnerability.

"With this digital showcase at THE MART, I want to deliver a universal message regarding the human condition," stated artist Luca Ripamonti. "The solitary, diminutive male figure positioned against dark, overwhelming masses reflects our modern anxieties. However, the narrative intentionally shifts into hope as the subject moves forward toward an horizon rendered in triumphant light. It is meant to be a deeply optimistic statement on human resilience."

This presentation marks Ripamonti's official debut in the Chicago art scene. The artist has already established an active exhibition history across North America, with past showcases spanning galleries from New York City to Art Basel Miami.

Ripamonti's artistic lineage is rooted in his birthplace-a historic, remote village nestled in the Italian Alps known globally as the "Valley of Painters" (La Valle dei Pittori). The region earned its moniker at the end of the 19th century, renowned for producing a dense concentration of celebrated Italian masters who emigrated worldwide, carrying their rich pictorial traditions abroad. Ripamonti bridges this historic legacy with modern digital curation today.

Reflecting his growing institutional recognition, "Towards the Future" carries an estimated valuation of nearly $800,000. This significant valuation, combined with the innovative video showcase format, positions Ripamonti's presentation as one of the highlights for private and corporate art collectors visiting THE MART during the fair, which runs from October 7 through October 11, 2026.

Author of the article: Milo Vance artcurator



About Luca Ripamonti:

Luca Ripamonti is a contemporary Italian painter known for his monumental palette-knife works that blend traditional European pictorial heritages with modern existential themes. Born in Italy's historic "Valley of Painters," his work has been exhibited across major art hubs in Europe and North America.

Luca Ripamonti

Milo Vance art curator

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Anticipated Debut: Italian Artist Luca Ripamonti Set to Unveil Monumental Digital Exhibition at Chicago Art Fair 2026 News Provided By luca Ripamonti October 07, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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