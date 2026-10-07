Valley Ob-Gyn Clinic, P.C. Named A 2026 Best Of Michigan Award Winner In Obstetricians & Gynecologists Category

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Valley Ob-Gyn Clinic, P.C. has been named a 2026 Best of Michigan winner in the Obstetricians & Gynecologists category. Based on public voting, the recognition reflects the confidence patients and community members place in Valley's comprehensive, evidence-based approach to women's healthcare.“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition because it comes from the patients and community members we serve,” said Olivia Phifer-Combs, M.D., physician-owner of Valley Ob-Gyn Clinic.“Our physicians, midwives, advanced practice providers, clinical teams, and support staff share a commitment to helping every patient feel heard, respected, and confident in her care.”Across four mid-Michigan locations, Valley provides coordinated obstetric and gynecologic care for women throughout every stage of life. Its pregnancy care brings together experienced OB-GYN physicians, seven certified nurse-midwives, high-risk maternal-fetal medicine, comprehensive ultrasound services, and on-site Quest Diagnostics laboratory services. This integrated model supports close monitoring, shared decision-making, and individualized care tailored to each pregnancy.Valley's comprehensive Care Paths also support the evaluation and treatment of metabolic and weight-related concerns, perimenopause and menopause symptoms, hormone therapy, Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome, formerly known as PCOS, pelvic pain, abnormal uterine bleeding, and infertility. Patients have access to women's health specialists, office-based procedures, surgical care, and telehealth appointments with established providers when clinically appropriate.“Our promise, 'Your Life. Your Health. Our Passion.,' reflects the way we approach every patient relationship,” said Jackie A. Robinson, M.D., physician-owner.“Our goal is to provide knowledgeable, compassionate care and access to the right resources at each stage.”For more information, click here.

Valley Ob-Gyn Clinic, P.C.

Valley Ob-Gyn Clinic, P.C.

+1 989-753-8453

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Valley Ob-Gyn Clinic, P.C. Named a 2026 Best of Michigan Award Winner in Obstetricians & Gynecologists Category News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 07, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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