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Philippines, Poland Expand Defense Trade, Technology Cooperation
(MENAFN) Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Polish President Karol Nawrocki discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties in defense, trade and technology during talks in Manila on Tuesday.
The two leaders reviewed existing and potential areas of collaboration spanning defense and security, commerce, industry, agriculture, science and technology, information and communications technology, energy, legal affairs and people-to-people exchanges.
Nawrocki's visit marks the first official trip to the Philippines by a Polish president.
Marcos said the two countries "welcomed in particular the steady progress in Philippines-Poland defense cooperation," including the Philippines' acquisition of S-70 Black Hawk combat utility helicopters.
The Philippine president also said both sides intend to build on the inaugural Philippines-Poland Joint Defense Cooperation Committee by expanding joint training and educational initiatives.
The two governments further agreed to advance agricultural ties, with a focus on trade, market access, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, agricultural research and education.
They also welcomed broader cooperation in science, technology and innovation, including potential collaboration involving space technologies.
The two leaders reviewed existing and potential areas of collaboration spanning defense and security, commerce, industry, agriculture, science and technology, information and communications technology, energy, legal affairs and people-to-people exchanges.
Nawrocki's visit marks the first official trip to the Philippines by a Polish president.
Marcos said the two countries "welcomed in particular the steady progress in Philippines-Poland defense cooperation," including the Philippines' acquisition of S-70 Black Hawk combat utility helicopters.
The Philippine president also said both sides intend to build on the inaugural Philippines-Poland Joint Defense Cooperation Committee by expanding joint training and educational initiatives.
The two governments further agreed to advance agricultural ties, with a focus on trade, market access, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, agricultural research and education.
They also welcomed broader cooperation in science, technology and innovation, including potential collaboration involving space technologies.
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