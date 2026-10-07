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UAE To Announce Major Change In How Govt Services Are Provided: Sheikh Mohammed
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE government will announce the biggest change yet in the way it provides services, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said.
In a post online, Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as Vice President, said that the announcement will be made "through a major event" next month.Recommended For You
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