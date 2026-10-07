Dubai To Permit Buildings, Villas To Offer Shared Accommodation In More Than 44 Areas

The guide marks an important step in Dubai Municipality's approach to developing the building and construction ecosystem and regulating related activities to enhance quality of life across Dubai. It will help reduce overcrowding, congestion and unregulated residential practices across the emirate, while safeguarding residents, enhancing the quality of the residential environment and supporting community stability.

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